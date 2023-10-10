Next-Gen Nesting: The Smart Chicken Coop Is Here

Coop's techy backyard coop makes homesteading easy for anyone, any yard

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Farm-to-table" might be a buzzy restaurant term for some, but Coop is on a mission to make it a daily reality - right in your backyard. Meet the Smart Chicken Coop, a modern twist on a timeless classic fit for any yard, anywhere.

Meet the Smart Chicken Coop, a modern twist on a timeless classic fit for any yard, anywhere.

Designed to be as user-friendly as your favorite app, Coop's mission is as simple as it gets: make your backyard the freshest breakfast spot in town. With its intuitive features and a touch of high-tech magic, Coop delivers a down-home experience that's as easy to manage as scrolling through your smartphone, but as rewarding as kicking off your boots after a day's work.

The Smart Chicken Coop: Tradition Meets Innovation

The Smart Chicken Coop offers a suite of cutting-edge features that combine intelligence with simplicity, as if you have a chicken farming expert by your side 24/7. Crafted by co-founder duo AJ Forsythe and Jordan Barnes after spending 12 years in Silicon Valley building technology companies, the Texan-born entrepreneurs have a combined two decades of hands-on chicken raising.

"We spent more than 10,000 hours designing our chicken coop, which is hilarious," said Forsythe. "But behind the humor is a serious commitment to changing the way we think about our food and our connection to it."

Designed with on-the-go aspiring farmers in mind, the Smart Chicken Coop brings the benefits of smart home technology to the backyard. Advanced AI and IoT features give customers the ability to protect, monitor, and tend to their flocks from anywhere:

AI-Powered Safeguarding: Our CluckWatch system, trained on over seven million images, stands guard against potential threats like raccoons, foxes, or hawks. This hyper-specific animal recognition system alerts you the moment an unwelcome guest is near.

Dual WiFi Cameras: Internal (Roost) and external (Run) cameras give you 24/7 eyes on the flock in crisp 1080p. Remote monitoring, night vision, and smart event recording for always-on peace of mind.

Automatic Door: Effortless convenience - sunrise to sunset. Our pre-installed automatic door opens and closes like clockwork AM and PM, ensuring your chickens' daily comfort while making your life a breeze.

Meticulous Design: Made of YETI-grade material, it's durable, sturdy and impossibly easy to clean. Engineered with smart ventilation + insulation, for cool summers and warm winters.

SOS Mode: Predator alarm - on demand. A single tap triggers our custom SOS alarm – combining loud dog barks with bright, flashing lights. Unwelcome guests think twice, and your coop remains peaceful.

Intuitive Mobile App: No more guesswork. Home or away, manage every feature right in the app. You're always in control.

A Feather-Ruffling Mission to Change The Egg Game

The Smart Chicken Coop is the company's initial step towards a larger vision: a future where creating cost-effective, nutritious food in your own backyard is realistic, regardless of space or expertise. Consumer curiosity around our food systems is seeing a change - a shift towards more awareness when it comes to what we eat. For years, we've blindly depended on large, distant farms. But now, there's a growing focus on what's close — our own backyards.

"It's not just about taking on 'big poultry," said Barnes. "It's about painting a picture of a future less tethered to industrial farms and more connected to our own outdoor spaces."

The numbers lend weight to this vision. In the U.S., an impressive 55% of households already actively garden, with about 35% of U.S. households growing their vegetables, fruits, and other food. The trend is driven by fundamental changes in consumer behavior since 2020 - a shift towards self-sustainability that was already in motion, but accelerated by the last few years of changes and challenges.

With 130 million households in the U.S. if a modest 2% of these homes chose to raise just four backyard chickens, each producing roughly 1,000 eggs annually, the collective outcome would be a staggering 2.6 billion eggs a year. (Curious about the nutrition differences between farm-fresh and store bought? Click here .)

"We're also not about grand promises and futuristic techno-farms either" says Barnes. "We're more the down-to-earth, get-your-hands-dirty, and possibly-chase-a-chicken-or-two kind of crew, while imagining a world where backyard to retail is the norm, and the eggs at the local grocery came from your neighbor."

Specifications and Availability

The Smart Chicken Coop: Now delivering to backyards across the US.

Early Bird Special: Order by October 30 and save $500 off your purchase.

Retail Price: $1,995 (Early bird pricing; $2,495 after October 30). Finance for as low as $70/month via Affirm.

Included with Your Smart Coop:

(1) Smart Coop

(1) 82lb Steel Mesh Run

(2) Pre-mounted Smart Wifi Cameras

(1) Pre-Installed Automatic Door

(1) Detachable Feeder

(1) Detachable Waterer

(12) Custom-fit Compostable Litter Trays

Dimensions:

Overall: 102.9" L x 31.96" W x 54.8" H

The Coop (Internal): 30" L x 27.6" W x 32.79" H

Run & Base Perimeter: 90.4" L x 31.2" W

About Coop

Home-grown in Austin, TX, Coop is an agriculture technology company reshaping the way we think about backyard farming. Creators of the Smart Backyard Chicken Coop, blending modern tech with tried-and-true poultry practices, making it simpler for anyone to experience the joy of raising chickens at home. Every Coop design focuses on durability, sleek functional design, and ease-of-use through sophisticated chicken tech.. Born from the passion of bonafide chicken people, our goal is straightforward: help everyone reconnect with their food, understand its journey, and experience the pure delight of collecting fresh eggs from their own backyard. Visit www.coop.farm , or send us a squawk at: help@coop.farm

