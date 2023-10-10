ManpowerGroup and the InnoEnergy Skills Institute Partner to Upskill Thousands of People for Green Jobs by 2025

The collaboration will be formally launched at EIT InnoEnergy's "The Business Booster" event Oct. 18-19, in Amsterdam.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The green transition will drive demand for millions of new roles in renewable energy, electrification, battery technology, hydrogen and more. ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) and EIT InnoEnergy are committed to preparing people for these new opportunities, and today announce an ambitious partnership to train and upskill 800,000 workers in the battery value chain across Europe by the end of 2025.

The collaboration between ManpowerGroup and InnoEnergy's Skills Institute will provide accelerated virtual and in-person training for 70 in-demand roles including Battery Technicians, Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Maintenance Operators, Production Engineers, and more. Additionally, it helps drive progress towards the European Commission's goal of having a skilled workforce to support the European Union's Green Deal.

"This partnership is an investment in people and the planet, creating opportunities for individuals to have meaningful careers that benefit us all," Riccardo Barberis, ManpowerGroup's Regional President of Northern Europe said. "Collaborating with InnoEnergy to build a pipeline of skilled talent who will support Europe's transition to a net-zero future is not only smart business, but the right thing to do to help people level up their potential."

The InnoEnergy Skills Institute provides flexible training that includes online courses and a combination of virtual and in-person lab experiences. The wide-ranging options include 35 certifications – totaling more than 400 online learning hours. All of these resources are accessible in more than ten languages and will enable career changers to reskill and certify for green jobs as well as provide new entrants with the skills necessary to embark on green energy careers.

Additional details of the joint effort and the need to up-and re-skill the workforce of the future will be shared as part of EIT InnoEnergy's upcoming event, The Business Booster (TBB), which takes place October 18-19 in Amsterdam and showcases 150+ sustainable energy technologies under one roof. This year's theme is "The New Green Economy: Balancing Profit and Purpose." Barberis will take part in a panel discussion "Labour: Skills Shortage for the New Green Economy" alongside European Commission's Head of Unit for Skills, Services and Professions, Henning Ehrenstein, NIIT Chief Business Officer Sailesh Lalla, Frank Menchaca, President of Sustainable Mobility Solutions at SAE International, and Oana Penu, Director of the InnoEnergy Skills Institute.

"Tackling the climate change transition to a carbon neutral economy and society requires urgent collaboration and investment in upskilling and reskilling workers for the green jobs of tomorrow," said Oana Penu. "We are excited to join forces with ManpowerGroup to accelerate these efforts and equip hundreds of thousands of workers with the skills needed to support Europe's sustainability goals. At TBB, we look forward to explaining our solutions and the vital role partnerships like this play in building a skilled workforce for the future."

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2023 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

ABOUT EIT INNOENERGY

EIT InnoEnergy operates at the centre of the energy transition and is the leading innovation engine in sustainable energy. It brings the technology, business model innovation and skills required to accelerate the green deal, progress towards Europe's decarbonisation and re-industrialisation goals, whilst also improving energy security.

Ranked as the most active investor in the energy sector in 2022 by Pitchbook, named in 2023 as one of Europe's top 10 most active deeptech investors by Sifted, and recognised in 2022 as Europe's leading impact investor in cleantech by Startup Genome, InnoEnergy backs innovations across a range of areas. These include energy storage, transport and mobility, renewables, energy efficiency, hard to abate industries, smart grids and sustainable buildings and cities, amongst others.

InnoEnergy is the driving force behind three strategic European initiatives which include the European Battery Alliance (EBA), the European Green Hydrogen Acceleration Centre (EGHAC) and the European Solar Photovoltaic Industry Alliance (ESIA).

The InnoEnergy Skills Institute is an evolution of EIT InnoEnergy's highly successful European Battery Alliance (EBA) Academy, expanding to also include green hydrogen and solar photovoltaics (PV) value chains. Having trained and upskilled over 40,000 workers, the institute equips the global workforce with the expertise and skills required to create a sustainable economy.

InnoEnergy was established in 2010 and is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), an independent EU body set up in 2008 to drive innovation and entrepreneurship across Europe. Since its inception, EIT InnoEnergy has screened more than 7,000 start-ups, launched more than 300 products to market and overseen its portfolio companies filing 370+ patents. Today, EIT InnoEnergy has a 200+ strong team with offices across Europe and in Boston, US. www.innoenergy.com

