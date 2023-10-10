International Day of the Girl: Landmarks across the US, around the world join CARE to shine a light on girls' empowerment

In partnership with the humanitarian NGO CARE, nearly 50 buildings and landmarks around the world – including One World Trade Center, Niagara Falls, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the CN Tower in Toronto – will light up in honor of International Day of the Girl

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of October 11, 2023 – International Day of the Girl – dozens of buildings and landmarks around the globe (including in the US, Canada, Ireland, and Australia) will join CARE by lighting up in honor of this global commemoration of girls' empowerment.

This moment is the culmination of #TaketheMic, a campaign launched on October 2, 2023, by CARE – the leading humanitarian organization dedicated to saving lives, defeating poverty, and achieving social justice by empowering women and girls.

In advance of International Day of the Girl, CARE's #TaketheMic initiative has been elevating the voices of girls and challenging audiences to think more deeply about girls' experiences and how harmful gender norms can impact a girl's life.

As part of the campaign, CARE has created a digital platform for girls to share their stories. The humanitarian organization has also co-produced videos captured at in-person storytelling workshops for teenage girls organized in different parts of the world earlier this year.

Viewers can watch #TakeTheMic stories and other content on CARE's social channels – including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok – and on CARE's website.

"Since the beginning of this campaign, we have seen and heard girls taking a stand against gender inequality globally – challenging every obstacle to achieving their fullest potential," said Michelle Nunn, President and CEO of CARE USA. "Every day, CARE works around the world to support girls through quality education, leadership programs, and gender equity initiatives, and this year's #TakeTheMic campaign recognizes that girls need to be free to speak their minds, build their own narratives, and manifest their dreams on their own terms."

"We at CARE are incredibly grateful to all these landmarks around the world that are helping us amplify girls' voices by literally and figuratively shining a light on gender inequality," said Monica Rowe, Chief Marketing Officer, CARE USA. "This powerful symbol of solidarity will help make millions of girls globally feel truly heard."

In partnership with CARE, the following sites will light up orange and/or pink in honor of International Day of the Girl and the #TaketheMic campaign:

One World Trade Center ( New York, NY )

One Bryant Park ( New York, NY )

SVEN ( New York, NY )

One Five One ( New York, NY )

Niagara Falls ( Niagara Falls, NY )

Peace Bridge ( Buffalo, NY )

City Hall Dome ( Buffalo, NY )

Sakonnet River Bridge ( Portsmouth, RI )

Eiffel Tower ( Paris, TX )

Las Vegas Ballpark ( Las Vegas, NV )

I-35W St. Anthony Falls Bridge ( Minneapolis, MN )

Capella Tower ( Minneapolis, MN )

Lowry Avenue Bridge ( Minneapolis, MN )

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ( Cleveland, OH )

Main Street Bridge ( Little Rock, AR )

Junction Bridge ( Little Rock, AR )

Union Plaza Building ( Little Rock, AR )

Memorial Bridge ( Portsmouth, NH )

Centered Sculpture ( Orlando FL )

Tower of Light Sculpture ( Orlando, FL )

Take Flight Sculpture ( Orlando, FL )

Amway Center Spire ( Orlando, FL )

Astrogenesis II Sculpture ( Orlando, FL )

Cedar of Lebanon Sculpture ( Orlando, FL )

Lake Eola Fountain ( Orlando, FL )

City Hall Fountain ( Orlando, FL )

Mansion House ( Dublin, Ireland )

Matagarup Bridge ( Perth, Australia )

Mount Street Bridge ( Perth, Australia )

Sky Ribbon Gateway Bridge ( Perth, Australia )

Joondalup Drive Bridge ( Perth, Australia )

Northbridge Tunnel ( Perth, Australia )

Council House ( Perth, Australia )

Trafalgar Bridge ( Perth Australia )

Bolte Bridge ( Melbourne , Victoria, Australia )

Sound Tube ( Melbourne, Australia )

Sir Leo Hielscher Bridges (Gateway Bridge), ( Brisbane , Queensland, Australia )

CN Tower ( Toronto, Canada )

Burrard Street Bridge ( Vancouver, Canada )

Toronto 3D Sign ( Toronto, Canada )

City Hall ( Vancouver, Canada )

City Hall ( Lethbridge , Canada )

City Hall ( Kingston , Canada )

Springer Market Square ( Kingston , Canada )

Established in 2011 by the UN, International Day of the Girl "focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls' empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights."

To learn more about how CARE USA empowers women and girls every day, visit www.care.org. In Canada, visit www.care.ca. In Australia, visit www.care.org.au.

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls. Equipped with the proper resources, women and girls have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. This year, CARE and partners worked in 111 countries implementing 1,600 poverty-fighting development and humanitarian aid projects and initiatives that reached 174,000,000 people. To learn more, visit www.care.org.

