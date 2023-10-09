Squlpt Body launches new website, unveils revamped brand identity

The innovative Awake Lipo-Shaping™ practice boosts its digital and social presence

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clients, fans and followers of Squlpt Body inspired the brand's revamped look and feel thanks to their comments, suggestions and words of encouragement on social media. These interactions prompted the Squlpt creative team to develop a new brand identity that reflects their unique and modern approach, brought to life on a brand-new website and across all social channels.

Squlpt Body unveils revamped brand identity showcasing patient's transformations in a truly authentic and engaging way.

Squlpt's new website was designed with mobile users top of mind, since 95% of its traffic comes via mobile devices. The site was also optimized with more readable font sizes and screens that are both mobile- and desktop-friendly to ensure a more intuitive online experience.

Squlpt's brand refresh includes a new logo, typography and tone of voice, all to better reflect the brand personality and connect with its growing community. The redesigned website features exciting new content, including inspiring personal stories from Squlpt's body-confident community.

"For us, it was very important to be able to share the transformational journeys of our patients, who not only go through a physical transformation but an incredible emotional one, too," says Andres Sosa, Squlpt's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our new website goes beyond what a traditional before & after image can bring to life. It allows us to showcase our patient's transformations in a truly authentic and engaging way."

These SqulptStories are at the heart of the new website, with a dedicated section featuring regularly updated video journals of patients sharing the details of their body transformation journeys.

The new site echoes the contemporary look and feel of Squlpt's physical offices and the warm, inviting approach of its team, all designed to create a patient experience that feels more like a cozy spa retreat than a clinical procedure.

A few highlights from the new website

A new SqulptStories section with real stories from our body-confident community to inspire your own body transformation journey.

A before & after gallery featuring authentic results, no filter needed. The gallery has a new sliding function to make it easier for users to compare before and after results in detail.

A new FAQ section to answer the most asked questions and an Aftercare section to ensure a smooth and seamless recovery.

The new Squlpt Review blog featuring regularly updated posts covering a range of topics, from the latest industry insights and innovations to expert advice on all things related to awake liposuction and fat transfer.

To learn more about Squlpt Body and its innovative treatments and techniques, visit the new website and follow the brand on Instagram and YouTube at @squlpt.

ABOUT SQULPT:

Squlpt is an innovative plastic surgery practice whose mission to help women everywhere embrace the very best version of themselves. Squlpt was founded on the belief that the world needed a new and modern approach to body shaping. This journey led to the creation of SoftSqlulpt®, an awake liposuction and fat transfer technology that improves on traditional liposuction while eliminating the many downsides.

All SoftSqulpt procedures are performed awake, removing the risks and stress of general anesthesia. This game-changing approach is safe, gentle and close to pain-free, setting patients up for a fast and seamless recovery. Squlpt is also a proudly Silicone-Free Zone®, using patients' own body fat as filler to ensure flawless, all-natural results that last.

In addition to SoftSqulpt, SQULPT is the innovator behind Petite BBL™, XL BBL® and Naturals® (breast augmentation). Other body shaping areas include thighs and legs, arms, midsection, and chin & neck. Squlpt currently has an office in Agoura Hills, California, and will be opening more locations across the country soon, including a Miami location (opening its doors in late 2023).

