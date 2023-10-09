MIAMI HAS A WONDERFUL NEW WAY TO CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS

CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND BRINGS EXTRAORDINARY SEASONAL EXTRAVAGANZA TO TROPICAL PARK

UNPARALLELED FAMILY-FOCUSED EXPERIENCE OPENS ON NOVEMBER 16

MIAMI, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holidays in Miami will dazzle more than ever with Christmas Wonderland, a brand new, one-of-a-kind holiday experience that has all the beloved traditional way to celebrate, as well as cutting-edge elements and only in Miami-Dade County moments. It's filled with family-focused holiday festivities, carnival attractions, cultural delights, spectacular lighting and live shows, and an inclusive celebration of our vibrant and diverse community.

Upon arrival, guests will venture into a captivating 3D dome and be transported into a holiday spectacular, savor delectable delights, see breathtaking live performances, be immersed in a world of wonder within interactive zones, indulge in thrilling games and exhilarating rides, and embrace an abundance of picture-perfect moments, all sure to delight.

"As a global city, it was time for Miami to have a world-class Holiday destination and Christmas Wonderland is the pinnacle of holiday experiences – all in one place,' said Tony Albelo, CEO, EngageLive! "Guests will enjoy a unique combination of the expected and the very unexpected, with holiday traditions and innovative, contemporary elements including highlighting the diversity of Miami-Dade County in a dynamic and remarkable way."

The centerpiece of Christmas Wonderland is Tinsel Trail, with half a mile of holiday displays, light shows, and immersive experiences. Guests will encounter six unique worlds as they walk through the park, each with its own theme, sights, sounds, and activities. They are:

HoliDade , a celebration of Miami-Dade County's diversity, people, culture, and neighborhoods with more than a dozen Instagram'able spots with exhibits by award-winning designer and creator of the Museum of Ice Cream , Moyano Productions.

SweetStreet, the popular board game, comes to life through a whimsical explosion of color, candy, cookies, and sweets. Grab something warm at Mrs. Claus' Bake Shop or make your own gingerbread creation at Ginny's Gingerbread Lab.

ToyTown , where everyone gets to be a kid again with the Elf Brigade and larger-than-life toys. Children can enjoy kid-sized rides and build their own ornaments at Pinky's Ornament Workshop.

Arctic Delight, enter through a wall of snow and enjoy the sensation of winter. Adults can enjoy the Ice Bar for a cold refreshment as kids explore displays and activities.

Town Square a throwback to holiday classics with Tony's Tree Lot, a classic Christmas truck, the hometown feel of Main Street and fireside Storytime with Mrs. Claus for kids.

Santa's Village. Check out the reindeer at the stables, see what the elves are up to, and make sure to visit the Big Guy himself and grab a commemorative Santa photo, a must!

Once an hour, the entire Trail goes dark and syncs up for an incredible light show encompassing all six worlds. Light Up the Night is a spectacular combination of lights and music that fills the entire park uniting all visitors through one simultaneous shared experience.

The action continues at Christmas Wonderland's Magnificent Midway - a collection of the country's top carnival rides and games. Featuring over 50 carnival rides, including three roller coasters and the largest traveling Ferris wheel in North America, the iconic "Eye in the Sky," which towers at over 150 feet and allows guests to see for miles at this Christmas Wonderland exclusive. Completing the midway experience, a plethora of delicious carnival food, an array of local food trucks and vendors. Nestled within the Magnificent Midway is a first-in Miami experience, the IG'loo 360-Dome. The 3D-mapped immersive adventure will surround you with sights and sounds for the ride of your life.

Join us for Holiday Hijinx as this unlikely pair of friends thrills the audience with holiday-themed antics and aerial feats. Our Sugarplum Princess dangles 40 feet in the air as she masterfully maneuvers herself through the air. You'll be on the edge of your seat as she defies gravity and physics. To settle you down, her best-bud, the Elf Who Fell off the Shelf, will lighten the mood with his acrobatics and comedy. But he has a big, giant surprise ending… his triple somersault. Will he land it this time? (Daily Shows at 6:30pm)

Don't miss our world-class troupe of artists, WonderCirque, as they perform cirque-style acts using their bodies, hoops, balance boards, and swords. Swords? Yes, real sharp and long swords! You don't want to miss WonderCirque! (Daily Shows at 8:30pm)

The Christmas Ball of Thrills! is our giant steel Christmas ball, but it is not for hanging on a tree. It was built for THRILLS! Our death-defying motorcycle riders will risk life and limb as they race inside the giant ball, crisscrossing and missing each other my mere inches. Why do they even do this? We don't care. It's the most thrilling Christmas Ball ever! (Daily Shows at 7:30pm and 9:30pm)

Christmas Wonderland will be open Thursday, November 16, 2023, through Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155. Online ticket pricing starts at $29 for children 3 to 10, adults at $39 for ages 11 and up, and free admission for infants 2 and under. Prices do not include taxes and fees. Free parking on the property with complimentary shuttles. For tickets and more information, please visit: https://miamiwonderland.com/

Christmas Wonderland Details:

Dates: Thursday, November 16th - Sunday, January 7th

Hours of Operation: 5:00PM - 12AM (1AM on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day). Closed on Monday, November 27th, Monday, December 4th, Monday, December 11th, Monday, December 18th

Christmas Wonderland Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=198SWhvA2BM

Pricing

ONLINE

Adults (11+): $39 ++

Kids (3 to 10): $29 ++

Infants 2 & Under: FREE DOOR Adults (11+): $45 ++

Kids (3 to 10): $35 ++

Infants 2 & Under: FREE

++ does not include taxes and fees

ABOUT ENGAGELIVE!

EngageLive! a Loud And Live company, is a leading live events company focused on owning and operating premiere lifestyle events in South Florida, including across music, sports, fashion, boating, arts, and entertainment. Headquartered in Miami, EngageLive! is committed to delivering unforgettable experiences for its local audiences, and authentically engaging brands with consumers. Additionally, EngageLive! provides event production, logistics and food & beverage concessions services across a wide range of industries.www.engagelivellc.com

