Wyndham Grand Unveils Upscale All-Inclusive Getaway Along the Lush Coast of Southeast Barbados

Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord's Castle Resort & Spa to open in mid-October, now taking reservations

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Grand®, the hotel brand known for its upscale accommodations and approachable designs, today announced it's now taking reservations for its newest resort, the inviting 422-room all-inclusive Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord's Castle Resort & Spa. The secluded, ocean-front hotel marks Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' entrance into Barbados and will begin welcoming its first guests beginning October 12 with select amenities, followed by a formal Grand Opening in early 2024.

"Barbados offers the perfect backdrop for a chic and upscale getaway – lush, tropical gardens, uninterrupted ocean views and an array of opportunities to unplug, unwind and make lasting memories with friends and family," said Gustavo Viescas, president, Latin America and Caribbean, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Wyndham Grand Barbados brings all of that to life on our legendary grounds, allowing guests to take a step back to practice self-care and immerse themselves in the beauty of the nature around them."

An Eco-Friendly Sanctuary Showcasing the Finer Things

Nestled on the Southeastern side of the island of Barbados, just 15 minutes from the Grantley International Airport, the hotel is located on the former site of Sam Lord's Castle, which was once renowned for pirates during the 19th century. The all-new construction, all-inclusive resort offers 422 guest rooms, including 37 suites with sophisticated architecture and sustainable designs, along with large ocean views and lanai-style private balconies to allow guests to bask in the joy of indoor and outdoor living.

At peak operation, guests can enjoy contemporary culinary experiences in the resort's more than 10 dining venues, which cater to a variety of tastes. Culinary highlights include the Mediterranean Marketplace featuring flavors from North Africa, Italy, France, Portugal and Spain, pop-up food trucks, poolside dining and more. Celebrating Barbados' local offerings, the resort also features a specialty "farm to fork" experience with locally sourced ingredients from nearby farmers, fisherman and purveyors.

For guests seeking to unwind, the hotel will feature a 13,000 square foot spa with a pool area and relaxation deck, along with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a sunrise yoga center. Other on-site amenities include lagoon-style swimming pools, a kids center, butler service, tennis and pickleball courses. The resort also offers 15,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space that can accommodate up to 1,100 guests, top-of-the-line technology and purposefully built landscapes perfect for staging weddings and special events. Guests are encouraged to contact the hotel directly for the latest on available amenities.

Surrounded by beautiful greenery and stunning oceanfront, Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord's Castle Resort & Spa is committed to improving the environment and supporting the global and local community by developing and implementing sustainable programs that deliver economic benefits to the surrounding area. The upscale, eco-hotel brings this concept to life using sustainably sourced wood, a chef's garden integrating food crop production and education, eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics, high efficiency fixtures, LED bulbs and floor to ceiling glass doors and windows in guest rooms to allow for natural light and ventilation. The resort's Building Management System aggressively manages utility consumption, with guest rooms featuring sensors that detect when guests are gone to automatically engage thermostats to reduce excess energy demand.

A Grand Experience for Any Occasion

Wyndham Grand offers guests an upscale ensemble of distinguished hotels that are approachable by design, representing one-of-a-kind experiences with refined accommodations, attentive service and relaxed surroundings. With more than 70 Wyndham Grand hotels around the globe, the introduction of Sam Lord's Castle Resort builds on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' rapidly growing all-inclusive offerings throughout the Caribbean, joining beautiful resorts like Wyndham Alltra® Samaná in the Dominican Republic and TRS Coral Costa Mujeres in Mexico, among others.

"Wyndham Grand offers the perfect combination of aspirational, dream-worthy destinations with cozy rooms and indulgent amenities that make any trip feel special," said Jimena Faena, vice president, Latin America and Caribbean Marketing and Brand Operations, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "At Wyndham Grand Barbados, everything is at your fingertips, making it easier than ever to kick back, relax and enjoy the beauty that Barbados has to offer."

Now through June 19, 2024, guests can take advantage of a special opening offer of 20% off stays with bookings made before November 30, 2023, subject to availability and blackout dates. To book your stay, visit www.wyndhamgrand.com.

Wyndham Grand participates in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one rated hotel rewards program as named by both USA Today and US News & World Report. Free nights are available from 30,000 points per bedroom per night while discounted nights start at just 7,500 points per bedroom per night. Learn more at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

