Pioneer Title Company Taps Sekady for Secure Real Estate Payments Platform

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekady, a leader in fintech and software solutions in the Title Insurance & Escrow space, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Pioneer Title Company for secure real estate payments. Sekady's new platform, called Tidal Money, is a payments platform providing options such as ACH, wires, and Real Time Payments for more efficient and secure real estate transactions.

"There's no doubt that Tidal Money will be the most efficient, friction-free way to transmit earnest money."

Tidal Money facilitates transactions from escrow closing disbursements, net proceeds, payoffs, earnest money and more, with an emphasis on security and ease-of-use for Title & Escrow Companies, Realtors, and Home Buyers.

Amid growing concern about the rising prevalence of fraud and wire schemes in the real estate industry, Sekady adheres to strict SOC-2 Certified protocols and organizational compliance. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and bank grade encryption further ensure alignment with ALTA best practices.

"We are extremely excited about working with a forward-thinking company like Pioneer Title. Our visions of creating best-in-class products to better serve our clients align perfectly." Says Thayne Boren, President of Sekady. "The fact that they have such a strong, local presence with a reputation for exceeding their clients' expectations is just a bonus."

"In the age of increasing wire fraud and scam risks, Pioneer Title has always looked at the fintech space for opportunities to implement cutting-edge technology within our operational and compliance-based standards." Adds Pioneer Title Company CEO, Tim Bundgard. "We have a duty to protect our clients' sensitive personal and financial information, so we are excited to offer the Tidal Money platform to our customers. There's no doubt that Tidal Money will be the most efficient, friction-free way to transmit earnest money while providing our clients with an additional layer of security and protection."

About Sekady: Founded in 2018, Sekady provides technology solutions to valued partners such as Title Companies, Fund Control Companies, Lenders, General Contractors, and Subcontractors while offering seamless collaboration and visibility into construction projects.

About Pioneer Title Company (PTC): PTC is a locally owned and operated title company offering residential insurance products, as well as a full line of coverage focused on the commercial sector. Incorporated in 1949, PTC maintains strong and conservative fiscal discipline to weather any economic climate, ensuring uninterrupted service for customers.

