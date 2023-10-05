Lucid Introduces the New $77,400 Air Pure RWD, a Sporty and Stylish EV Offering an Unsurpassed Combination of Range, Driver-Oriented Performance, and Design

The new Lucid Air Pure Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) is available immediately at a starting price of $77,400* .

Lucid's proprietary EV technology delivers greater range and driver-oriented performance without the cost and weight of ever-larger battery packs.

The Air Pure RWD has 410 miles of range**, more than any electric car currently available besides other Lucid Air models.

Lucid's groundbreaking technology allows for faster charging, providing customers with the ability to add up to 150 miles in less than 12 minutes with DC fast charging.***

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today announced the launch of the new Lucid Air Pure RWD, which completes the Air model lineup while offering exceptional driving range of up to 410 miles, elegant design, and outstanding driver engagement, all at a starting price of $77,400.

Lucid Motors announced the launch of the new Lucid Air Pure RWD, which completes the Air model lineup while offering exceptional driving range of up to 419 miles, elegant design, and outstanding driver engagement, all at a starting price of $77,400. With its proprietary electric motor and battery technology, rear-seat occupants can stretch their legs and enjoy limo-like space, while the Air Pure RWD’s cavernous trunk and frunk can swallow all the luggage and gear for a road-tripping family of fo (PRNewswire)

"The new Lucid Air Pure RWD has it all; style and technology, range and performance, space and practicality," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid. "I'm delighted that the most accessible Air surpasses the range of any other electric car from any other brand. With a starting price of $77,400, I believe that this new addition to the Lucid Air lineup is the car so many have been waiting for."

The Air Pure RWD is the most aerodynamic car currently in production, featuring sleek and sporty exterior design. Its luxurious and spacious interior, drawing inspiration from Midcentury Modern design, features sustainably sourced quality materials.

Lucid's game-changing proprietary EV technology means the Air Pure comes with the freedom to drive longer distances with confidence, and to spend less time charging, adding up to 150 miles in less than 12 minutes with DC fast charging. The new Air Pure RWD joins a lineup of Lucid Air models that have transformative range, including the Lucid Air Grand Touring, with the most range available in any EV today, estimated by the EPA at 516 miles.

Lucid's focus on innovation has improved nearly every aspect of the vehicle for drivers and passengers. A groundbreaking electric motor, engineered and manufactured in-house by Lucid, delivers silent, driver-oriented performance. With a new battery pack unique to the Air Pure RWD – Lucid's most compact battery pack to date – rear-seat occupants can stretch their legs and enjoy limo-like space, while the Air Pure RWD's cavernous trunk and frunk can swallow all the luggage and gear for a road-tripping family of four.

The Air Pure RWD is priced from $77,400 and comes very well equipped. Standard features include Apple CarPlay ®, a 34-inch curved Glass Cockpit display, heated front and rear seats and steering wheel, brilliant nighttime illumination from Lucid's patented Micro Lens Array LED headlights, the DreamDrive constellation of advanced driver assistance systems, and the Lucid UX digital environment, designed to grow and improve over time with regular over-the-air software updates.

The Lucid Air Pure RWD is available now from the Lucid Motors website and the Design Yours configurator, or from Lucid's growing network of North American sales studios.

* Listed starting price excludes tax, title, license, destination, and document fees.

** When equipped with 19" wheels, manufacturer's projected range is 410 miles, official EPA est. range is 419 miles. Range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging and battery condition and actual results will vary.

*** Up to 150 miles of range in 12 minutes when connected to DC fast charger and equipped with 19" wheels. Actual rates will vary based upon vehicle equipment and charging conditions.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range. Assembled at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

