Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s Solid Baa1 Credit Rating With Stable Outlook Affirmed by Moody's

Alexandria's investment-grade credit ratings, which rank in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs, coupled with its Labspace® market leadership and world-class brand, position the company well to execute on its multifaceted, mission-driven life science real estate platform

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the company's credit ratings, including its issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings, of Baa1. The rating outlook remains stable.

"Moody's affirmations of our corporate credit ratings and outlook, which come on the heels of S&P Global Ratings' recent affirmation, further reinforce our exceptional credit profile," said Marc E. Binda, chief financial officer and treasurer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "We are very proud of our best-in-class team's disciplined and strategic efforts to build and enhance a fortress balance sheet that provides us flexibility to execute on our unique business model and enable our tenants' tireless work to advance innovation to improve human health."

These rating affirmations reflect Alexandria's consistently solid operating and financial performance, excellent liquidity position with $6.3 billion in liquidity as of June 30, 2023 and REIT industry position as a leading owner of laboratory infrastructure clustered in key life science markets across the United States. They also attest to Alexandria's Labspace® market leadership, as supported by the excellent quality of its asset base, its long track record of sustaining high occupancy levels and its solid net operating income growth through various market cycles.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $30.6 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.9 million SF as of June 30, 2023, which includes 41.1 million RSF of operating properties and 5.3 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction, 9.4 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 19.1 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in life science, agtech and advanced technology mega campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

