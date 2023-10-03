New Book on Government Secrecy by Founding Director of the Justice Department's Office of Information and Privacy Identifies Top Ten "Biggest Secrets" of All Time & More

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, longtime director of the Justice Department's Office of Information and Privacy Daniel J. Metcalfe has released a book entitled Inside Justice: Secrecy at Work. The book is available now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Amplify Publishing Group.

"Inside Justice: Secrecy at Work" by the Founding Director of the Justice Department’s Office of Information and Privacy is available now. (PRNewswire)

Inside Justice is a comprehensive history of the development and implementation of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) during the 20th century and into the 21st. For more than 25 years, Daniel Metcalfe led the Department of Justice's Office of Information and Privacy, holding responsibility for transparency and privacy throughout the Federal Government and directly supervising the defense of more than 500 FOIA and Privacy Act litigation cases.

Over the course of that quarter of a century, few people were privy to more confidential information and played a more important role in keeping it hidden, or causing it to be disclosed, than Dan Metcalfe. Now, he analyzes the nature and history of government secrecy and goes on to identify and describe what he concludes are the "top ten biggest secrets of all time."

In the preface of this exhaustive review, Metcalfe candidly acknowledges that "no book purporting to comprehensively address the subject of government secrecy would be complete without at least some attempt to assess the 'biggest' secrets of all time in a separate chapter."

In addition to those "top ten biggest secrets of all time," Metcalfe discloses information on recent controversies, including the birth of "survivor privacy" for the family of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the development of the CIA's novel "neither confirm nor deny" defense, exactly how Hillary Clinton unlawfully handled her emails, up-to-date government secrecy for UFOs/UAPs, the "dirty little secret" of officials wrongfully removing records upon departure, the secret scandals of the Clinton Administration, high-level Justice Department and FBI corruption, the inside story of the Supreme Court's landmark FOIA privacy decision, the "foreseeable harm" rule for FOIA disclosure, and more.

Inside Justice is at once a candid, highly readable memoir infused with sly humor, a deeply researched and argued call to action, and an unprecedented history of government secrecy.

Inside Justice: Secrecy at Work is available now from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and Amplify Publishing. For more information, visit www.inside-justice.com.

