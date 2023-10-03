LEO Pharma Connects Affiliates with Veeva Vault Safety to Transform Safety Operations

Medical dermatology leader eliminates data silos and gains real-time oversight

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, is using Veeva Vault Safety to optimize its safety operations. With this foundation, the company can seamlessly incorporate affiliates into safety workflows, boost operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, and unify its global pharmacovigilance data on one platform.

Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems) (PRNewswire)

"LEO Pharma is deeply committed to the safety of patients using its products," said Pilar Carrero, vice president of global safety at LEO Pharma. "With Veeva Vault Safety, we now have real-time visibility into adverse events and data transparency for affiliates that helps us work even better together."

Vault Safety is helping LEO Pharma improve oversight of case intake, processing, submission, and distribution while simplifying safety workflows and eliminating data reconciliation with affiliates and partners. By standardizing drug development on Veeva Development Cloud, LEO Pharma can better connect safety to other crucial business areas like clinical, regulatory, and quality.

"Now, all parties have visibility into case data, ownership, and status, facilitating improved collaboration and sharing of learnings," said John Lawrie, vice president of Vault Safety at Veeva. "Veeva is happy to partner with LEO Pharma to make its safety operations simpler and more effective."

Vault Safety is a safety case management system that enables end-to-end adverse event intake, processing, and submission for clinical and marketed products. It is part of Veeva Development Cloud, the technology foundation for drug development that brings together clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality applications to drive end-to-end business processes.

