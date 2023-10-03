FCA Third-quarter 2023 US Sales Down 1%

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
- 2023 total U.S. sales decrease 1% in Q3 versus the same quarter last year
- Chrysler brand up 96%, with Pacifica sales up 120% versus the same quarter last year; Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, up 329% over same period last year, holds No. 3 spot among top-selling PHEVs in the U.S.
- Jeep® Wrangler 4xe total U.S sales up 31% versus same quarter last year
- Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe top No. 1 and No. 2 sales spots, respectively, as best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S. market
- Grand Wagoneer U.S. total sales up 22% versus the same period last year
- Grand Cherokee U.S. total sales up 52% versus the same quarter last year
- Ram ProMaster van total U.S. sales up 34% versus the same quarter last year
- Ram brand's commercial fleet channel's total U.S. sales increased 19% versus the same period last year
FCA US LLC reports sales of 380,563 vehicles in the third quarter for 2023. Overall, total U.S. sales for the third quarter decreased 1% versus the same period last year.
"We've gained traction over the summer and we're starting to see some momentum at the end of this third quarter," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Our Jeep 4xe and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid models continue to perform extremely well, taking the 1-2-3 sales spots among plug-in electric vehicles in the U.S. market, and our progress toward our Dare Forward 2030 plan also remains on track with the introduction of many all-new, all battery-electric vehicles next year, including the all-new Fiat 500e, Dodge Charger, Wagoneer S, Ram 1500 REV and Jeep Recon."
Chrysler brand was up 96% versus the same quarter last year, with the Chrysler Pacifica up 120% in total U.S. sales in that period. Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid was up 329% in total U.S. sales over the same period last year. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid accounted for 23% (8,949 units) of total Pacifica sales in the third quarter and ranks No. 3 in the U.S. among the best-selling plug-in hybrids.
Total U.S. sales of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, which went on sale in Q3 2022, are up 31% and 2,198%, respectively, versus the same period last year. Jeep Wrangler 4xe remains *America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, followed by the Grand Cherokee 4xe at No. 2. Jeep Wrangler 4xe accounted for 42% (17,662 units) of total Wrangler sales in the second quarter. Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe accounted for 17% (9,722 units) of total Grand Cherokee sales in the second quarter.
Jeep Grand Cherokee posted total U.S. sales gains over the same quarter last year, up 52%. The Grand Wagoneer increased 22% in total U.S sales versus the same quarter last year.
Total U.S. sales of the Ram ProMaster van were up 34% versus the same period last year. Additionally, the Ram brand's commercial fleet channel's total U.S. sales increased 19% versus the same period last year.
The all-new 2024 Dodge Hornet arrived in dealerships this quarter, selling 1,753 units.
New to the Alfa Romeo brand, the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale sold 746 units in the quarter.
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.
FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2023
Q3 Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
20,268
20,631
-2 %
71,560
66,966
7 %
Wrangler
41,909
47,659
-12 %
126,551
147,156
-14 %
Gladiator
14,202
21,511
-34 %
41,528
60,268
-31 %
Cherokee
3,798
11,495
-67 %
23,017
30,852
-25 %
Grand Cherokee
57,915
38,176
52 %
182,871
172,545
6 %
Renegade
6,412
6,523
-2 %
15,561
23,776
-35 %
Wagoneer
7,248
13,001
-44 %
20,883
30,276
-31 %
Grand Wagoneer
2,867
2,353
22 %
8,135
9,454
-14 %
JEEP BRAND
154,619
161,351
-4 %
490,106
541,297
-9 %
Ram P/U
109,391
118,106
-7 %
332,440
363,089
-8 %
ProMaster Van
22,446
16,742
34 %
60,340
42,031
44 %
ProMaster City
2,541
4,448
-43 %
12,333
10,201
21 %
RAM BRAND
134,378
139,296
-4 %
405,113
415,321
-2 %
200
0
0
1
2
-50 %
300
3,962
4,175
-5 %
11,159
11,757
-5 %
Pacifica
38,353
17,439
120 %
112,198
75,902
48 %
CHRYSLER BRAND
42,315
21,614
96 %
123,358
87,661
41 %
Dart
0
3
-100 %
0
4
-100 %
Hornet
1,753
0
New
4,350
0
New
Charger
16,915
24,201
-30 %
63,647
62,660
2 %
Challenger
11,075
16,412
-33 %
35,350
42,094
-16 %
Journey
1
31
-97 %
13
187
-93 %
Caravan
0
5
-100 %
2
26
-92 %
Durango
16,473
19,104
-14 %
53,582
39,543
36 %
DODGE BRAND
46,217
59,756
-23 %
156,944
144,517
9 %
500
1
7
-86 %
2
8
-75 %
500L
0
5
-100 %
3
8
-63 %
500X
144
179
-20 %
422
757
-44 %
Spider
0
17
-100 %
0
24
-100 %
FIAT BRAND
145
208
-30 %
427
797
-46 %
Giulia
863
1,338
-36 %
2,694
3,662
-26 %
Alfa 4C
0
0
1
1
0 %
Stelvio
1,280
2,102
-39 %
4,032
6,151
-34 %
Tonale
746
0
New
863
0
New
ALFA ROMEO
2,889
3,440
-16 %
7,590
9,814
-23 %
FCA US LLC
380,563
385,665
-1 %
1,183,538
1,199,407
-1 %
For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales, click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.
U.S. fleet business includes three channels – rental, governmental and commercial.
*Per S&P Global Jan '23 year-to-date vehicle registrations (most current data available); PC + light-duty trucks
View original content:
SOURCE FCA US LLC