October is National Liver Awareness Month, Are You at Risk?

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Liver Awareness Month and the American Liver Foundation is encouraging everyone to find out if they are at risk for fatty liver disease through its public awareness campaign, Think Liver Think Life™. Fatty liver disease affects an estimated 80-100 million Americans and is present in up to 75% of overweight people and in more than 90% of people with severe obesity. Through a simple liver health quiz, available at ThinkLiverThinkLife.org in both English and in Spanish, anyone can find out if they're at risk and learn what to do next.

"This October, we encourage everyone to do something positive for your liver by taking our free liver health quiz," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer, American Liver Foundation. "Finding out if you're at risk and learning what to ask your doctor are positive steps you can take this month for your liver health."

The Think Liver Think Life national public health campaign aims to ensure every American understands their risk for liver disease, receives the appropriate diagnostic testing and care coordination and feels well-informed and supported throughout their liver journey. In screenings conducted for at-risk individuals to date, data show that 62% of those screened have some form of fatty liver disease. Through partnerships and collaborations with key stakeholders, Federally Qualified Health Centers, health departments, and local health organizations, free liver screenings for at-risk adults are already available or will be available in 20 states this year. Visit thinkliverthinklife.org for more information.

In addition to free liver health education events, buildings lighting green for liver health and proclamations happening in states across the country, there are several free education opportunities during October:

Learn More About Fatty Liver Disease and Liver Cancer

Those most at risk for fatty liver disease, also known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), include people with type 2 diabetes, high BMI or obesity, and Hispanic and Asian communities. NAFLD is one of the most common causes of liver disease in the U.S. and the most common cause of liver disease worldwide, affecting as many as one billion people. It is the most common form of liver disease in children and has more than doubled over the past 20 years. NAFLD causes excess fat to build up in the liver, has few or no symptoms and its exact causes are still being studied though research points to genetics, digestive disorders, and diet. It is not caused by heavy alcohol use (alcohol associated liver disease). Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a form of NAFLD causing inflammation of the liver and liver damage, which can lead to liver failure. Learn how NAFLD affects patients by watching Shawanna's story.

Liver cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. among all races, ethnicities, and genders – claiming the lives of approximately 30,000 American adults annually. Liver cancer is the most rapidly growing cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. with rates more than doubling since 1980. Chronic viral hepatitis is the leading "pathway" to liver cancer in the U.S. and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is rapidly increasing as a common cause of liver cancer in the U.S. and worldwide. Learn how liver cancer affects patients by watching Darryl's story.

"We are so grateful to our Think Liver Think Life Premier Sponsor, Astra Zeneca, for their continued leadership and support in helping us reach those most in need in underserved communities," added Ms. Stiehl. Additional sponsorship for the Think Liver Think Life campaign is included on our website, thinkliverthinklife.org.

About the American Liver Foundation

The American Liver Foundation is the nation's largest non-profit organization focused solely on promoting liver health and disease prevention. The American Liver Foundation achieves its mission in the fight against liver disease by funding scientific research, education for medical professionals, advocacy, information and support programs for patients and their families as well as public awareness campaigns about liver wellness and disease prevention. The mission of the American Liver Foundation is to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call:1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

