Tripadvisor Serves Up the World's Best Restaurants

2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards Reveal Travelers' Top-Rated Eateries

Amsterdam Home to World's Best Fine Dining; NYC Restaurant Tops U.S.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TripadvisorⓇ, the world's largest travel guidance platform, today announces its final Travelers' ChoiceⓇ Award for 2023: Best of the Best Restaurants. As Tripadvisor's latest seasonal travel data indicates, food is the most exciting factor of upcoming trips – over two-thirds of travelers will prioritize food (67%) during their fall travels1. To help guide those planning with their stomachs, Tripadvisor is delivering this year's best places to eat in top travel destinations around the world.

The 2023 awards feature a full menu of seven subcategories, from classic favorites like Fine Dining and Everyday Eats to those fit for a special occasion like Date Night and Hidden Gem Restaurants. The awards also include two brand-new lists for 2023, honoring travelers' favorite Family-Friendly and Vegetarian Restaurants. Revealing the top restaurants globally based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews left on Tripadvisor from June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023, this year's winners span six continents, 58 countries and a whopping 478 different destinations, forming a list that appeals to a diversity of tastes. Notably, the "melting pot," New York City, prevails as the city with the most winners.

On the prestigious Fine Dining list, Restaurant Bougainville in Amsterdam, which ranked No. 13 in Europe last year, shot all the way to No. 1 in the world for 2023, thanks in part to its crowd–favorite course tasting menu, potato dish and wagyu, alongside the venue's "brilliant experience," according to Tripadvisor reviews. The top 25 Fine Dining restaurants in the world for 2023 feature a blend of new winners and familiar favorites, from Hong Kong's Cantonese-flavored Tin Lung Heen to Brazil's authentic Oro Restaurante .

In the U.S, New York City's iconic French seafood establishment Le Bernardin , helmed by chef Eric Ripert, is No. 1 for Fine Dining. Though this three Michelin star restaurant did not rank on Tripadvisor's list in 2022, it is also No. 23 in the world this year, and is the only U.S. restaurant to appear on Tripadvisor's global Fine Dining list.

Tripadvisor's Hidden Gems list is perfect for wayfaring travelers craving a deeper dive into the culture of a place. These restaurants earn their under-the-radar status, headlined by Restauracja Future & Wine in Warsaw at No. 1 for 2023. Focusing on a simple cooking technique with seasonal flavors and high-quality ingredients, Restauracja is beloved for its modern blend of Polish and European cuisine.

Meanwhile, features like dietary restrictions are increasingly important to prospective diners, accounting for 15% of all questions asked in restaurant pages on Tripadvisor last year2. As the top searched dietary restriction on the site, Tripadvisor is recognizing travelers' favorite Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurants. Chia Vegan Restaurant in Cusco shines No. 1 in the world with its focus on organic vegan food, while The Studio in Hilton Head is No. 1 in the U.S. As the name suggests, this unique spot doubles as a studio promoting local artists.

Another new list for 2023, the best Family–Friendly Restaurants, serves those searching for great places to eat with kids both in the U.S. and around the world. This list of the best-rated restaurants by families includes entirely kid-focused spots like Pirate's Table Calabash Seafood Buffet in South Carolina alongside fun for the whole family places like El Huaso Mirra in Chile.

"Restaurants provide a great way for travelers to get immersed in a destination's history and culture. This year's Travelers' Choice Restaurant winners—whose diversity and geographic reach reflect the fact that the last remaining pandemic-era travel restrictions have lifted—are especially exciting. We know Tripadvisor travelers seek out first-hand intel and guidance, and that's exactly the spirit of these lists: All of our winners were selected not by professional food critics or editors, but by real diners who have left their feedback on Tripadvisor within the past year." – Sarah Firshein, Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor

The Best of the Best

Fine Dining: Restaurants for high-end dining. Think: white tablecloths, famous chefs, unforgettable bites.

Everyday Eats: Restaurants for laid-back fare that goes above and beyond, without breaking the bank.

U.S. Top 10

Hidden Gems: Restaurants that earn their under-the-radar status (if you know, you know—and now you do).

Vegetarian: Restaurants with veg-friendly menus that are wowing diners across the board.

Family-Friendly: Restaurants where the vibe—and the menu—is a good time for the whole fam.

Date Night: Restaurants that set the mood for a night of wining and dining.

Quick Bites: Restaurants serving up casual bites when you're on the go—no reservations required.

U.S. Top 10

*Denotes new Best of the Best winner for 2023.

Winners across all regions and subcategories can be seen here: tripadvisor.com/travelerschoice–restaurants .

From a Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of over 2,400 consumers, in partnership with Qualtrics, conducted between June 20 – July 1, 2023 across six countries, including Australia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, U.K. & U.S., as shared in Tripadvisor's latest seasonal travel index.

Methodology

The 2023 Best of the Best Restaurants are calculated based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings for restaurants on Tripadvisor collected from June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process.

Tripadvisor reserves the right to determine the eligibility of any property, business, destination or point of interest listed on Tripadvisor for an award based on additional factors that reflect Tripadvisor corporate policies and values.

