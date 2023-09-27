DuPont Opens New Adhesives Manufacturing Facility

East China facility to produce advanced solutions enabling the transition to electric vehicles

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today held a ceremony to officially open its new adhesives production facility in Zhangjiagang (ZJG), East China. The new facility will produce adhesives to serve customers in the transportation industry, primarily in lightweighting and fast-growing vehicle electrification applications.

The facility, with capacity to serve regional needs, is designed to deliver a world-class customer experience with state-of-the-art process capability and quality, technical support, and excellent access to transportation for shipping and logistics advantages. The site includes a Manufacturing Execution System (MES), designed to optimize the manufacturing process and connect all aspects of the manufacturing workflow. MES will help make the production process visible, trackable, and more reliable.

"We are thrilled to open this new manufacturing site with its state-of-the-art equipment, innovative products and outstanding colleagues," said Tina Wu, global vice president, DuPont Adhesives & Fluids, Tedlar® and Multibase™. "The new ZJG facility will further advance our position as a leading provider of auto electrification solutions and enhance our offerings to customers in China and the Asian market."

"The unique geographic advantages of the Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone, located in Zhangjiagang City, are key to attracting high-quality investments from many leading global and local companies," said Mr. Cai Jianfeng, Mayor of Zhangjiagang. "The opening of DuPont's new facility marks a deepening of its collaboration with our city as well as its commitment to operating in China. This advanced manufacturing hub will accelerate growth in the region and reinforce competitiveness."

Located at the Yangtze River International Chemical Industrial Park in the ZJG Free Trade Zone, the facility will manufacture products including:

BETAFORCE™ TC thermal conductive adhesives and BETATECH™ thermal interface materials that help support battery thermal management during hybrid/electric vehicle charging and operation.

BETAFORCE™ multi-material bonding adhesives for battery sealing and assembly.

BETAMATE™ broad bake and structural adhesives for vehicle body structure and battery bonding to support crash durability and lighter weight vehicle structures.

DuPont Adhesives & Fluids delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to the automotive industry, also offering a customized materials portfolio for advanced mobility solutions with clear advantages for hybrid/electric and autonomous vehicle manufacturers. We encourage a collaborative approach to e-mobility solutions and make it easy for customers to partner with us. Working with our customers throughout the value chain, we develop material systems solutions for demanding applications and environments.

