44.01 and Aircapture Announce DAC + Mineralization Collaboration in Oman

Aircapture's DAC units will initially provide up to 500 tons of CO 2 per year for mineralization by 44.01 with plans to increase after initial pilot testing

This will be the world's largest peridotite mineralization project and a significant scale up in the deployment of 44.01 and Aircapture's technologies

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 44.01, a developer of innovative carbon mineralization technologies, and Aircapture, a leading Direct Air Capture technology company, have joined forces on a Direct Air Capture (DAC) + Mineralization project in Oman. The project, which will begin operations in Oman's Hajar mountains in late 2024, significantly scales up the use of peridotite mineralization technology to eliminate atmospheric CO 2 .

Aircapture will provide modular DAC units capable of delivering up to 500 tons of high-grade liquid CO 2 per year, with plans to increase deployment significantly after initial pilot testing.

44.01 will mineralize the captured atmospheric CO 2 in peridotite using their award-winning technology. Peridotite, an ultramafic rock found in abundance across the world, mineralizes CO 2 naturally in a process that usually takes decades. 44.01's technology accelerates this process, offering a safe, permanent, and scalable way of eliminating CO 2 in less than a year. The project will take place at a site in Oman where 44.01 has already completed successful pilots, and will also see 44.01 mineralize thousands of tons of CO 2 from industrial and biogenic sources.

"The capture and removal of atmospheric CO 2 is critical to avoid the existential threat of climate change and reach global net zero goals," said Matt Atwood, Founder and CEO of Aircapture. "Aircapture's Direct Air Capture process combined with 44.01's mineralization capabilities enable us to demonstrate permanent CO 2 removal that, at scale, could transform the climate crisis."

Talal Hasan, Founder and CEO of 44.01, said, "We see Direct Air Capture companies as critical partners as we work to provide the highest quality, most permanent form of carbon removal. We are pleased to be working with Aircapture to demonstrate the huge potential DAC + Mineralization offers to eliminate CO 2 around the world."

About 44.01

44.01 eliminates CO 2 by turning it into rock. The company's pioneering technology accelerates the natural process of CO 2 mineralization to remove captured CO 2 permanently in less than twelve months. 44.01 takes CO 2 captured directly from the air, or from hard-to-abate industrial processes, helping decarbonize vital industries and ultimately return the atmosphere to sustainable levels of CO 2 . 44.01 began operations in Oman in 2020 and entered the UAE in 2023. Peridotite is also found in the USA, Europe, Africa, Japan, Australia and elsewhere. Once deployed at scale, 44.01's technology has the potential to eliminate billions of tons of CO 2 internationally. The process is safe, scalable and lasts forever.

About Aircapture

Based in Berkeley, CA, Aircapture supplies commercial and industrial customers with clean CO 2 captured from the atmosphere and point-source emissions. Their modular direct air capture (DAC) technology allows for the direct, on-site application into customers' production processes and for large-scale sequestration. Aircapture, in partnership, has been awarded over $30 million in federal grants for their pioneering CO 2 sequestration to help avert the existential threat of climate change and create decarbonized products from atmospheric CO 2 . Founded in 2019, Aircapture is a growing, dynamic team of engineers, chemists, and entrepreneurs passionate about creating and scaling a circular carbon economy.

