Satio Receives Funding From ARPA-H to Develop SatioRx™ a Novel At-home, Remotely Controllable Transdermal Drug Delivery Device

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Satio is pleased to announce a $3.5 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract awarded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services. This SatioRx™ device is designed to be compact and inexpensive, with disposable microneedle components that allow health care providers to remotely deliver a precise metered dose of any liquid drug approved for transdermal delivery by the FDA. Under this contract, Satio will leverage design features from its other patch-based devices and feasibility data from its manually operated transdermal delivery devices to develop the next-generation remotely controllable device.

The dermal layer of the skin is rich in blood vessels, making it an excellent target for drug delivery. Unlike topical patches that rely on drug diffusion, microneedle-based transdermal delivery systems create minute pathways through the epidermis, enabling painless and direct drug delivery into the bloodstream. The SatioRx™ device is designed to rapidly deliver a precise therapeutic dose.

Additionally, compliance with treatment can be difficult for many patients with chronic diseases, often due to the inconvenience of frequent doctor visits and the increased resources required. The SatioRx™ device has been specifically designed to tackle these challenges.

Vaccine delivery is another market which would benefit dramatically from SatioRx™. Transdermal delivery of certain vaccines, including for COVID-19 and flu have been shown to require a lower dose to achieve the same level of protection, with fewer side effects, and improved patient acceptance for children and those afraid of needles. Moreover, at-home vaccine delivery could play a pivotal role in expanding immunization coverage, especially during a pandemic or in regions with limited access to healthcare infrastructure.

Namal Nawana, Executive Chairman and Founder of Satio said, "At-home drug and vaccine delivery offer transformational potential for better outcomes, efficiency, and lowering of overall costs of healthcare. The SatioRx™ novel design incorporates proprietary technologies to remotely deliver a broad range of drugs and vaccines transdermally."

"This project has been fully funded with Federal funds from The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N91023C00059."

Satio, Inc., is a privately held medical device company focused on point-of-care patches with on board diagnostic and therapeutic solutions leveraging low-cost and user-friendly technology. The company is developing three different platforms. The first is a vaccine and drug delivery patch that allows for transdermal delivery. The second is a dry blood spot and whole blood sampling patches that allows for a wide variety of lab-based and genomic testing. The third is consumer-based patch for direct testing on the device in real time.

Sapphiros, LLC, backed by KKR and Neoenta, is a privately held consumer diagnostics company. Sapphiros's portfolio of capabilities and technologies includes novel sample collection, next generation diagnostics, computational biology, and printed electronics, which help consumers access important diagnostic results globally. Knowing Now Moves Us™

