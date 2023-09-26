THE RITZ-CARLTON CELEBRATES TRANSFORMATIONAL TRAVEL WITH LEAVE BETTER CAMPAIGN

As travelers embark on new journeys, the campaign celebrates the transformative power of travel, affirming The Ritz-Carlton's enduring commitment to inspiring self-discovery in exceptional destinations.

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., is pleased to announce the launch of a new international marketing campaign, speaking to the continued evolution of the brand. Created in collaboration with longtime agency partner Team One, the Leave Better campaign invites guests to embark on a powerful journey of self-discovery through thoughtfully tailored experiences and the genuine comfort and care offered by a stay at The Ritz-Carlton. With the promise of a transformational experience, guests will check out of The Ritz-Carlton greater than when they arrived.

Marking a fresh new direction for The Ritz-Carlton, the multi-million dollar marketing campaign captures how travel across the brand's hotels and resorts can become a catalyst for personal evolution. Leave Better illustrates that travel not only results in enriching memories but also has the power to evolve ones' sense of self. The Leave Better campaign will roll out in several languages across international markets, including the United States, Japan, China, Germany, the UAE and Saudi Arabia through a special partnership with Condé Nast network, truly tapping into a global audience. It will be seen across digital video, print, digital display and paid social.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Leave Better Campaign, which reflects our commitment to not only honoring our heritage as a luxury hospitality icon, but embracing the desires of our discerning guests," said Jamie Kerr, Senior Director Global Marketing, The Ritz-Carlton. "Through Leave Better, we invite travelers to journey with The Ritz-Carlton to places, moments and spaces that are marked by genuine care only we can deliver, and will encourage self-growth and discovery, staying with them long after they depart."

The campaign's central question, "How will a stay leave you?", inspires consumers to envision the lasting impact of an experience at The Ritz-Carlton. It encourages guests to consider the memories they'll create, the connections they'll forge, the inspiration they'll draw, and the level of revitalization they'll experience that can only result through genuine comfort and care. Whether through enriching classes, cultural programming, hands-on culinary experiences, or more, there are endless opportunities for guests to tap into moments of exploration and discovery. Through a series of visually captivating advertisements across print and digital content, the campaign captures the brand's commitment to providing unforgettable and transcendent journeys.

Leave Better is the latest phase in the brand's thoughtful evolution, which has seen The Ritz-Carlton expand into exciting global destinations such as Mexico City, Melbourne and Fukuoka, buzzing neighborhoods including NoMad in Manhattan, and the industry redefining launch of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The new debuts have rolled-out alongside a collection of comprehensive renovations, signaling The Ritz-Carlton's ongoing transformation as it welcomes travelers across generations and geographies. The evolution has also seen the unveiling of a new website for the brand, introducing an elevated digital experience that speaks to the future of The Ritz-Carlton.

The Ritz-Carlton has long stood as the gold standard of luxury hospitality. With a steadfast dedication to providing unparalleled service and impactful getaways, The Ritz-Carlton remains rooted in its commitment to innovation and to thoughtful evolution, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the luxury travel space.

The Leave Better Campaign will roll out across various media platforms, captivating audiences worldwide with its innovative approach to storytelling. A link to the video campaign can be found here. For more information about The Ritz-Carlton, please visit https://www.ritzcarlton.com/.

