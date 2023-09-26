Introducing Lucihub Butterfly: The AI-Powered Assistant Creative Director Accelerating Video Production

Bringing Ideas to Life: From Concept to Completion with a Single Platform

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucihub, the award-winning AI-powered video production platform and mobile app is set to redefine the video production paradigm. Today, the company announced the launch of Lucihub Butterfly, the AI-powered assistant creative director designed to streamline the video creation process from concept to completion.

Lucihub launches Butterfly the AI-powered assistant creative director designed to streamline the video creation process.

This innovative product leverages the capabilities of multiple AI platform services, enabling users to swiftly convert their ideas into gripping scripts, precise shot lists, and vivid visual storyboards.

"Our goal is to make the video creation process as simple and efficient as possible, and I believe with the addition of Lucihub Butterfly, we've achieved this. With Lucihub Butterfly, users have the power and expertise of an entire production team right at their fingertips. It's not just about creating videos; it's about crafting stories that resonate," said Amer Tadayon, CEO of Lucihub.

Lucihub Butterfly is the latest addition to the Lucihub platform and seamlessly integrates with its video production cloud. When it's time to bring your vision to life, use your smartphone to film your scenes, and then upload and receive a professionally edited video within hours.

ABOUT LUCIHUB

Lucihub is an AI-powered video production platform and mobile app. Its service captures user-generated content from multiple collaborators and outputs professionally edited videos in hours not weeks. Lucihub combines technology and creativity to empower content creators to bring professional, timely content to market. To learn more, please visit: www.lucihub.com.

