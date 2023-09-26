AMERICAN GREETINGS UNVEILS MARTIN SHORT SMASHUP™ VIDEO ECARD

Stage and Screen Star Brings Laughs To Personalized Digital Birthday Greetings

CLEVELAND, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning actor, comedian, singer, and writer Martin Short brings his acclaimed talents to a brand-new personalized birthday SmashUp™ video ecard. As one of the most illustrious talents of our time, Martin's memorable performances and characters have been entertaining fans for decades. Available through the American Greetings and Blue Mountain websites and ecards apps for iPhone and Android, the Martin Short SmashUp™ is guaranteed to bring birthday cheer to all who receive it.

MARTIN SHORT SMASHUP

In the spirit of one of Martin's show-stopping stage performances, the song and dance number in his brand-new SmashUp™ features witty lyrics and choreographed dancing all set to Gloria Gaynor's smash hit, "I Will Survive." With more than 1,000 names available, Martin delivers a humorous birthday greeting that culminates in a spirited crescendo complete with backup dancers, the recipient's name in lights and fountains of fireworks. And right when you think the card has ended, Martin reappears to give us one last laugh.

"Martin is a multi-talented icon whose comedic insights helped make this our most ambitious production to date," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "Whether singing or dancing, Martin's ability to connect with fans through humor is a gift, and one that everyone can now receive on their birthday."

"Everyone deserves to smile on their birthday, and I am honored to be a small part of bringing that happiness and cheer to their special day," said Martin.

SmashUps™ are available on www.americangreetings.com , www.bluemountain.com , and on the SmashUps™, American Greetings and Blue Mountain ecard app for iPhone and Android . They can be shared via email, text, or on social media. Users can sign up for a monthly, yearly, or two-year American Greetings account to have the ability to send an unlimited number of SmashUps™—as well as all American Greetings digital offerings—over the course of their membership period. Membership costs range from $6.99-$39.99, depending on the length of membership. For the latest news from SmashUps™, follow @americangreetingsdigital on Instagram and @americangreetingsdigital on Facebook.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps™, justWink™, Pics & Wishes™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com and follow us @AmericanGreetings on Facebook and @amgreetings on Instagram.

Smash Ups (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Greetings