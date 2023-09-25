Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB) Acquires Metzger Comprehensive Care

Represents MSPB's third acquisition in 2023 and expands MSPB's concierge medicine offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB), a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice in South Florida, today announced the acquisition of Metzger Comprehensive Care LLC, a concierge medicine practice in Boca Raton, FL. This transaction is MSPB's third acquisition in 2023.

CareAbout Health provides management, resources, value-add services, technology, and other support to its portfolio of medical groups and healthcare focused companies. (PRNewswire)

"The addition of Dr. Charles Metzger and the Metzger Comprehensive Care team expands MSPB's growing footprint in South Florida and represents our first practice in the Boca Raton market," said Casey Waters, CEO of MSPB. "Additionally, Metzger Comprehensive Care will add to our concierge medicine offering, which is a growing area of focus, as we strive to deliver the highest quality care to our patients across South Florida."

"Joining MSPB will enable me to continue to focus on the needs and health of my patients so that I can provide the most highly-personalized and responsive care," said Charles Metzger, M.D. "Not only is MSPB known for delivering exceptional medical care, but I'm also looking forward to having access to CareAbout and MSPB's highly effective and cost-efficient care coordination network."

About Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB)

MSPB, founded in 1995, is a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice, serving South Florida. MSPB is a value-based care focused, integrated healthcare delivery system, committed to providing comprehensive, high-quality care, with respect and integrity for our patients and the community. MSPB now has more than 95 Providers, spread across 35+ offices in Palm Beach and Broward counties and offers primary care, cardiology, interventional cardiology, neurology, hematology & oncology, gastroenterology, concierge medicine and laboratory services. For more information, please visit: mspbhealth.com.

About Ascend Partners

Ascend Partners is a growth-oriented, healthcare-focused private equity partnership whose mission is to build thriving communities by investing in companies and entrepreneurs who are improving healthcare access, affordability, and quality for vulnerable and underserved populations. Founded in 2019, Ascend is led by co-founders In Seon Hwang, former global head of Healthcare at Warburg Pincus and member of the Executive Management Group, and Dr. Richard Park, founder and former CEO of CityMD, a leading patient-centric healthcare services company in New York and New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.ascendpartners.com.

About CareAbout Health

CareAbout Health provides management, resources, value-add services, technology, and other support to its portfolio of medical groups and healthcare focused companies. CareAbout Health is helping align incentives to create a world where patients, providers, and payers work together in a seamless, coordinated manner toward common goals: higher quality, lower costs, better outcomes, and healthier communities. For more information, please visit www.careabout.com.

Ascend Capital Partners is a growth-oriented, healthcare-focused private equity partnership whose mission is to build thriving communities by investing in companies and entrepreneurs who are improving healthcare access, affordability, and quality for vulnerable and underserved populations. (PRNewswire)

Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB) is a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice in South Florida. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CareAbout