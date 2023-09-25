Firehouse Subs® Transports Guests to Flavor Paradise with the Return of the King's Hawaiian® Pork & Slaw Sandwich After More Than Eight Years

A portion of every purchase of the Pork & Slaw Sandwich will support Hawaii wildfires relief and recovery efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Guests asked, and Firehouse Subs® listened. After a hiatus of more than eight years, the brand is celebrating the sweet return of the King's Hawaiian® Pork & Slaw Sandwich. Available for a limited time only in U.S. locations, the sandwich features slow-smoked pulled pork, melted pepper jack cheese, and sweet and tangy slaw all on a King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Bun.

"For more than eight years, guests have been continuously sending us messages asking us to bring back the King's Hawaiian Pork & Slaw," said Yosef Hojchman, Chief Marketing Officer at Firehouse Subs. "We're thrilled to finally deliver! And, give them a sandwich they've been asking for while also giving back to those impacted in the Hawaii wildfires, because we know our guests share our passion for supporting local communities."

The return of this sweet and savory menu item is made even sweeter with the perfect pairing, the new, island-inspired Tropical Cherry Lime-Aid. The Tropical Cherry Lime-Aid features the same, original Firehouse Subs recipe with a pineapple flavored twist and is available in original, sparkling, zero sugar and sparkling zero sugar.

To continue our commitment to public safety, a portion of every purchase of the King's Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich will go to the Hawaii Disaster Relief Fund established by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.* The funds raised will help support disaster relief and recovery efforts by providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and those affected by the devastating wildfires in Lahaina and Maui this summer.

Founded in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has provided more than $79 million in the U.S. and Puerto Rico to provide lifesaving equipment, training and funding to first responders and public safety organizations.

The King's Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich is now available at participating U.S. locations. Firehouse Subs guests can visit FirehouseSubs.com to find their nearest restaurant or pick up via the app.

*Firehouse of America, LLC, and FIREHOUSE SUBS® suppliers will together donate 0.5% of purchases of the King's Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich (either a la carte or as part of a combo) at FIREHOUSE SUBS® locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to provide disaster relief and recovery in Hawaii.

About Firehouse Subs®

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with high quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. Driven by the passion of Firehouse Subs franchisees to serve their local communities, for the fifth consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America, LLC and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives.® To learn more, visit firehousesubs.com.

