This Week in People & Culture News: 11 Stories You Need to See

- New Data Shows Significant Gaps in Access to Upskilling for Women, People of Color
The report provides an in-depth look at American workers and companies and their interest and participation in skills development opportunities, which are critical in driving worker retention, career advancement, business growth and economic competitiveness in a complex global environment.
- Vaseline® Introduces its Most Premium Line Yet, Created to Address the Needs of Black & Brown Skin
Co-created with dermatologists who specialize in caring for skin of color, the new line contains premium skincare actives to deliver deep moisturization and advanced benefits normally found in face care.
- SourceAmerica Employment Inclusion Survey Reveals Nationwide Desire for More Employer Support for People with Disabilities
The poll of 1,000 employed Americans and 1,000 employed Americans with disabilities found that 9 in 10 respondents said it was important for their employers to value diversity and inclusion, specifically including individuals with disabilities.
- Deloitte: 85% of Women Surveyed Who Played Sports Say It's Important to Their Career Success
"The continued advancement of women in sports and business is essential to help create a more diverse, inclusive and equitable society," said Jason Girzadas, chief executive officer, Deloitte US.
- U.S. Department of State Recognizes 19 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in 13 States and Washington, D.C. as Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders
The initiative encourages administrators, faculty, and students at HBCUs to engage with Fulbright, and highlights HBCUs as a destination for international students and scholars, showcasing their deep intellectual traditions and proud history to audiences abroad.
- LATV Honors American Latino Culture by Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Shining a light on the legacy of past and current Latino artists, musicians, filmmakers, designers, and entrepreneurs, the first-ever edition of LATV's "Latino Alternative Storytellers" campaign will honor 20 individuals who carry on the Latino tradition of storytelling and make an impact on American Latinos across the US.
- World Vision and VisionFund launch Strong Women Impact Fund to promote economic empowerment for women in poverty
The Strong Women Impact Fund supports innovative financial products designed to serve clients at the bottom of the economic ladder as they work to build financial resilience, improve household well-being, and break the intergenerational cycle of poverty.
- Flamin' Hot® Enlists Megan Thee Stallion to Establish New Flamin' Hot University
Thee Hot Girl Dean of Admissions and Flamin' Hot® help fans "Unleash their Flamin' Hot" with online courses and a limited-edition merch collection that funds scholarships for HBCU students at Texas Southern University.
- Gallup Study: Four out of five worldwide frequently feel in harmony with others
"This kind of innovative research is game changing for policymakers worldwide who consider the benefits and rewards of adopting harmonic principles of wellbeing in shaping their decisions," said Joe Daly, a senior partner at Gallup.
- Teachers Federal Credit Union Makes Homeownership More Affordable for Active-Duty Servicemembers and Veterans
"It is our honor to serve those who serve our country," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "With competitive rates and no limit on the loan amount, our hope is to put more servicemembers and veterans across the country into their dream homes."
- AARP Studios' Documentary The Hidden Power of Purpose Sheds Light on Important Key to Living Longer and Healthier
The film tells the inspiring stories of four individuals age 50 or older who have found purpose by dedicating themselves to improving their communities and explores how these efforts can benefit their own health as well.
