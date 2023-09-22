Guidehouse Receives Salute to Service Award for Dedication to Improving Veteran Health

Guidehouse Recognized During the Code of Support Foundation's Toast to our Troops Gala Honoring Women Who Serve in the U.S. Military

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to the public sector and commercial markets, has been recognized with the 2023 MG Alan B. Salisbury Salute to Service Award for Corporate Impact from the Code of Support Foundation (COSF), a nonprofit organization connecting military members, Veterans, caregivers, and families to the support they have earned through their service and sacrifice.

Guidehouse logo (PRNewswire)

Guidehouse was one of three award recipients at the COSF's Toast to our Troops Gala, honoring women who serve in the U.S. military. Dr. Lynda Davis, Chief Veterans Experience Officer at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and Ginger Miller, president and CEO of the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation, Inc., were also recognized.

Guidehouse received the award for its commitment to improving Veteran health and well-being, including the firm's participation in VA's Mission Daybreak challenge — a $20 million initiative to develop new suicide prevention strategies for Veterans. In partnership with Red Hat and Philip Held, PhD, of Rush University Medical Center, "Team Guidehouse" is helping VA and community providers leverage AI and advanced technologies to identify Veterans at risk for suicide by combining VA's suicide prevention risk model, REACH VET, with Guidehouse's (in)Sight Health Catalyst.

"As a steadfast Code of Support Foundation supporter, Guidehouse is proud to receive this award, which demonstrates our long-standing commitment to making a difference in the lives of military service members, Veterans, and their families and caregivers," said Brian Jones, DO, partner at Guidehouse. "We are honored to celebrate our fellow award recipients, as well as the remarkable accomplishments and sacrifices our nation's heroes make daily."

Guidehouse is a trusted VA partner, supporting VA's mission of providing exceptional Veteran healthcare for more than 25 years. Ranked #2 on VIQTORY's Military Friendly Supplier Diversity list and among top Military Friendly Brands, Guidehouse offers numerous military-friendly initiatives. Enhancing the company's commitment to a military-friendly workplace is the Guidehouse Veteran Affinity Network, which is committed to the recruitment and development of Veterans. Guidehouse is also a recipient of the Seven Seals Award, signifying our commitment to staff members who actively serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures, focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse