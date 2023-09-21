A Modern-Day Western: Critically Acclaimed Film 'Noble Things' Gallops Toward Major Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TenKan Media, LLC is proud to unveil the digitally remastered 4K "Director's Cut" re-release of the critically acclaimed independent film and cult classic, Noble Things. Set to grace the screens of popular streaming services Apple TV, Amazon's Prime Video, and Google's YouTube TV in November, this mesmerizing drama takes audiences on an unforgettable odyssey, chronicling the compelling journey of budding country music sensation Jimmy Wayne Collins as he navigates a treacherous path toward redemption and profound self-discovery amidst the most formidable challenges. Prepare to be captivated by the raw emotion and resounding power of Noble Things as it immerses viewers in a world where resilience and triumph reign supreme.

Armed with a stellar ensemble cast, Noble Things, directed by Dan McMellen (America's Got Talent), stars a tour de force performance from fan-favorite Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy), 90s Icon Dominique Swain (Face Off), Hallmark Channel's favorite leading man, Wes Brown (We Are Marshall), and Country Music Mega Stars Lee Ann Womack (I Hope You Dance) and Tracy Byrd (Keeper Of The Stars). The film also boasts a riveting performance by the late and immensely respected actor Michael Parks (Kill Bill). In addition, Noble Things features the film's Writer and Executive Producer, Brett Moses (Beautiful Dreamer), as Jimmy Wayne Collins, a former country music singer and drifter who returns to his hometown of Blackwater, Texas, to find redemption and right the wrongs of his past. The film is a character-driven drama that explores themes of family, repentance, and second chances.

"We are absolutely thrilled to expand the reach of the movie through these great streaming services. We are even more excited at the prospect of introducing Ryan Hurst's truly awe-inspiring performance to a much larger audience. The latest version of the film is nothing short of extraordinary, having undergone meticulous remastering to deliver a visually stunning experience in both HD and 4K," expressed Director Dan McMellen with enthusiasm.

As the saying goes, "A film is never finished; it's just abandoned." When we originally created this movie, we utilized the available technology of that time. However, with recent advancements, we've been granted the opportunity to enhance the film, making it even more captivating and thrilling for viewers. This movie stands as a testament to the potential and significance of second chances. Now, we find ourselves in a position to seize that second chance, which carries a poetic beauty all its own."

Noble Things earned critical acclaim for Hurst's stand-out performance and the film's emotional depth after a successful theatrical run throughout the southern region of the United States, airing on multiple cable networks, including Showtime, and debuting as FOX's Movie of The Week. "Man, from a genre standpoint, we were just way ahead of the curve back then. We were definitely "country" when "country" wasn't cool. Also, there were no streaming platforms available. Now, we're just so proud of this version of the film and the opportunity to re-release Noble Things on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and YouTube," said Moses. "It was a surreal moment to get that call, and Dan has been working hard with the amazing team at TenKan to put all the elements together. It's been exciting and really serves as the perfect culmination of a remarkable project that has shaped so many of our careers and lives in ways we never imagined. We can't wait to share this brand-new version of the film with fans and audiences all around the world."

With the ongoing labor strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), as well as supply content concerns still stemming from the COVID Pandemic, many beloved independent films from the past are receiving renewed attention and finding their way onto major streaming platforms. Notably, TenKan Media's remastered and 4K rerelease of Noble Things, a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on Moses's adolescence, exemplifies the surging popularity of the "All American Cowboy" genre in film and television on these popular streaming platforms. Boasting a captivating country music soundtrack and compelling dramatic performances, it is no wonder that Noble Things is poised to climb the streaming charts and capture the hearts of millions of viewers.

The hit country music soundtrack already lives on in digital streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music and was produced by legendary singer and songwriter Clay Walker. The star-studded album features performances by Clay Walker, Tracy Byrd, Mark Chesnutt, Tracey Lawrence, Pam Tillis, Zona Jones, and late music icon Dobie Gray.

To watch Noble Things on Apple TV or Amazon Prime, please visit their respective platforms and search for the film.

Noble Things, starring Ryan Hurst, Michael Parks, Dominique Swain, and Lee Ann Womack, comes to Apple TV, Amazon's Prime Video, and YouTube TV in November. (PRNewswire)

Ryan Hurst shines as Kyle Collins in Noble Things. (PRNewswire)

Brett Moses stars as country music singer Jimmy Wayne Collins in Noble Things. (PRNewswire)

Late actor Michael Parks stars as Sheriff Pete Collins in Noble Things. (PRNewswire)

Lee Ann Womack stars as Sheriff Claire Wades in Noble Things. (PRNewswire)

