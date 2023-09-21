Intellivisit Solutions Welcomes Dr. Brian Khan as Chief Medical Information Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellivisit Solutions proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Brian Khan as its Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO). Dr. Khan, formerly of Adventist Health in Roseville, CA, joins the team with a reputation for applying technology to health care.

In his new role, Dr. Khan leads the development, refinement, enhancement, and management of clinical artificial intelligence and clinical decision support tools. His deep expertise in internal medicine, clinical informatics, artificial intelligence, digital health, and process improvement brings tremendous value to the leadership and technology teams within the organization.

Board-certified in clinical informatics, Dr. Khan specializes in digital health tools, electronic medical record build and optimization, data analytics, workflow redesign, and implementation. He has served in informatics leadership within large healthcare systems and has hands-on experience guiding numerous early digital health and AI growth companies.

Additionally, Dr. Khan has experience applying AI technology to healthcare in registered clinical trials, and has authored peer-reviewed journal publications on the topic of AI in healthcare.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Khan to Intellivisit Solutions," says CEO Brandon Robertson. "His extensive background, combined with our team's vision, positions us at the cutting edge of the future of urgent- and on-demand care."

With Dr. Khan's unparalleled expertise, Intellivisit Solutions is poised to redefine urgent care delivery. By combining world-class best practices with integrated, real-time AI, the company envisions a future where patients receive superior, efficient, and highly personalized care.

Dr. Khan shared his enthusiasm: "Intellivisit Solutions is known for its commitment to healthcare innovation. I am excited to contribute to this transformative journey, integrating real-time AI and clinical expertise to elevate patient care standards."

About Intellivisit Solutions:

Intellivisit Solutions is a vanguard in healthcare technology, deploying physician-led development of real-time AI solutions that bolster clinical decisions, optimizing the efficacy and efficiency of patient care.

