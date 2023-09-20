PaceMate Announces Industry Partnership with MedAxiom

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PaceMate®, a market leading cardiac data management platform, announced today industry partnership with MedAxiom, the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions.

PaceMate Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Platform (PRNewsfoto/PaceMate) (PRNewswire)

"The insights and experience that [PaceMate] brings will prove to be an asset to the MedAxiom community."

PaceMate offers comprehensive and flexible cardiac data management software and 24.7.365 clinical service and communications solutions. PaceMate is the market leader in electronic health record interoperability, harmonizing disparate cardiac and EHR data to create workflow solutions in a single, cloud-native environment.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with PaceMate. Their commitment to innovation and advancing healthcare technology aligns with our vision for the future of cardiology. The insights and experience that they bring will prove to be an asset to the MedAxiom community." said Joe Sasson, PhD, MedAxiom's EVP of Ventures and chief commercial officer.

PaceMate's user-friendly dashboard helps deliver streamlined workflow solutions for implantable cardiac devices, ambulatory cardiac monitors, heart failure and consumer ECG devices; integrates with all electronic health records (EHRs) and provides seamless connectivity with real-time, bidirectional integrations. PaceMate's solutions also extend to patient prioritization, automatically prioritizing the most vulnerable patients first through customizable algorithms empowered with real-time EHR data integrations and device alerts.

"We are excited to announce our new partnership with MedAxiom, a renowned leader in cardiovascular healthcare transformation," said Tripp Higgins, CEO and co-founder at PaceMate. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to advancing cardiac digital healthcare through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships. Together with MedAxiom, we are poised to deliver enhanced value to patients, healthcare providers and the entire cardiovascular community."

About MedAxiom

MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology Company, is the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience.

About PaceMate

Recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company by Healthcare Technology Report, PaceMate offers the most comprehensive remote cardiac monitoring solution in the industry. PaceMateLIVE™ is the only clinical dashboard with user-friendly integrations for all implantable cardiac devices, ambulatory monitors, consumer electrocardiograms, and heart failure products. PaceMate's Auto-Triage™ prioritizes patients based on clinician-customized standards—not device alerts—resulting in substantial reduction in alert burden. With the most live connections through EHR-partnered integrations across Epic, Cerner and athenahealth, PaceMate offers a true, vetted and validated industry-leading solution for interoperability: ensuring bi-directional data transfer for more accurate reporting, streamlined workflows, and one-click billing. PaceMate's software-only, concierge on-demand, and full-service offerings deliver a flexible, customized solution to your cardiac practice.

CONTACT:

Haley Chute

haley.chute@pacemate.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PaceMate