Customers Have Spoken: Gartner® Peer Insights™ Names BlackBerry a 2023 Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been named a 2023 Customers' Choice for endpoint protection platforms (EPP) by Gartner® Peer Insights™. This follows the company being named the 2023 Customers' Choice for the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market by Gartner® Peer Insights™.

BlackBerry's EPP platform, CylanceENDPOINT™, is the industry's first AI cybersecurity solution and the industry's first predictive cybersecurity solution. The company recently released the next generation of its patented Cylance® AI engine, marking a significant leap forward in predicting cyberattacks for proactive cyber defense to prevent more cyberattacks than ever before. Predictive cybersecurity is critical for emerging cyber risks and seen as the future of cybersecurity.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at BlackBerry, and we are honored to receive this meaningful acknowledgement from them. We are delighted to be named 2023 Customers' Choice for both EPP and UEM by Gartner Peer Insights," said Nathan Jenniges, Senior Vice President and General Manager, BlackBerry Spark. "BlackBerry has held the trust of the market for almost 40 years. We enable enterprises around the world to enjoy peace of mind in their data security and business operations because of our continuous commitment to innovation and our best-in-class products and experiences."

Gartner Peer Insights also revealed that customers across large enterprise and midsize enterprise, from every region around the world, named BlackBerry a Customers' Choice for EPP platforms. BlackBerry is just one of three players to accomplish this distinction.

Overall, 90 percent of customers said they would recommend BlackBerry's EPP platform, CylanceENDPOINT, across Sales Experience, Product Capabilities, Deployment Experience, and Support Experience, based on 213 reviews as of June 30, 2023.

To read the full report, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Endpoint Protection Platform Tools, visit Gartner.com. To learn more about BlackBerry's AI-based cybersecurity platform, which has unfailingly protected businesses and governments worldwide from cyberattacks since its inception, with a multi-year predictive advantage, visit BlackBerry.com.

To experience BlackBerry's comprehensive portfolio of IT and IoT solutions, including BlackBerry® UEM, register for BlackBerry Summit, the technology event of the year, being hosted in New York on October 17, 2023. To register, explore the agenda, and learn more, visit BlackBerry.com/Summit.

