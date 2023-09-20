Comerica Names Kristina Janssens Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) announced that Kristina Janssens has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer. She will report to Susan Joseph, Executive Vice President, Financial Intelligence & Corporate Compliance Director.

In the role, Janssens will be responsible for leading Comerica's Compliance Program enterprise-wide and ensuring it continues to evolve and grow as regulatory expectations continue to increase.

"As we continue strengthening the foundation of our risk and compliance management, it remains critically important that we add resources and expertise that helps fortify our decisions," said Joseph. "Kristina brings an extensive understanding of compliance, and her experience will ensure that Comerica's business actions and decisions align with our long-term strategy, maintain risk levels within our established risk appetite and comply with our policies and standards, as well as laws and regulations."

Janssens joins Comerica after spending nearly a decade with Flagstar Bank where she most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance & Privacy Officer. Prior to that role, she served as Deputy General Counsel, supporting Mortgage and Banking business units along with Information Security and Privacy. She also led the design and implementation of the Talent Engagement & Development Strategy for Flagstar's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program. Before joining Flagstar, Janssens was in private practice, specializing in providing banks and financial institutions guidance on regulatory compliance matters.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Michigan State University and a Juris Doctor from Wayne State University.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $90.8 billion at June 30, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

