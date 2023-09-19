'Find Your Finish Line' at the 2024 St. Anthony's Triathlon

Registration Opens Monday, Oct. 2 for 2024 Race Weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers for the St. Anthony's Triathlon invite all athletes to "Find Your Finish Line" when registration for the event opens Monday, Oct. 2.

Athletes run through the streets of St. Petersburg during the 2023 St. Anthony's Triathlon. Registration will open for the 2024 event on Monday, Oct. 2. (PRNewswire)

Here are the registration details for all athletes for the race weekend, April 26-28, 2024. Events will include the Olympic, Sprint and Meek & Mighty triathlons.

The Triathlon, which earlier this year was voted the second-best triathlon in the United States in a USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest, is marking its 41st year in 2024.

"As we gear up for our 41st year, St. Anthony's Hospital is proud to be bringing this world-class event to St. Petersburg," said St. Anthony's President Scott Smith. "We have hosted Olympians, world champions, professional athletes and weekend warriors. They continue to race here because of our picturesque course and amazing event team."

In its first year, the Triathlon welcomed about 600 athletes to swim, bike and run along the scenic waterfront and through the picturesque neighborhoods of St. Petersburg. The Triathlon now hosts thousands of individual athletes and dozens of relay teams over the course of the event.

"As we do every year, we want to make the 2024 weekend special for the athletes and spectators who come to cheer on their favorites," said Patrick McGee, Triathlon manager and race director. "Our athletes continue to amaze us as they meet every challenge that comes their way. They continue to make the sport of triathlon thrilling from the swim start through the bike ride and across the finish line."

Earlier this year, Jason West of Boulder, CO, won his first St. Anthony's Triathlon men's championship, beating out the previous year's winner. On the women's side, Paula Findlay of Bend, OR, crossed the finish line first to claim her second consecutive St. Anthony's Triathlon prize.

"That's what's so exciting about the St. Anthony's Triathlon," McGee said. "Any athlete can cross that finish line first. But no matter when they cross, they will be cheered on by the best spectators and volunteers in the world. We want every athlete to find their finish line with us."

In addition to being a past regional championship race and the USAT Southeastern Club Regional Championship, the St. Anthony's Triathlon also has been named one of the 5 Bucket-List Olympic Distance Triathlons in North America by Triathlon Magazine Canada and has been named one of the Top 10 Great Destination Triathlons in the United States by Complete Tri.

The three-day St. Anthony's Triathlon Weekend includes:

The Olympic-Distance Triathlon, set for Sunday, April 28 , is known for its talented professional field.

The Sprint Triathlon, also on April 28 , features shorter distances than the Olympic-distance race along the same course.

The Meek & Mighty Triathlon, on Saturday, April 27 , is a race for novice adults and children who are new to the sport of triathlon. The pool swim kicks off the race which finishes with a bike ride and run around downtown St. Petersburg .

The Sunday events are scheduled to feature a swim in Tampa Bay; a bike ride that takes athletes by high rises and into quiet neighborhoods that bustle with excitement as athletes whiz by; and a run through one of St. Petersburg's oldest neighborhoods.

The weekend also includes the St. Anthony's Triathlon Sports & Fitness Expo, a showcase of the latest equipment for multisport athletes, workshops for athletes to prepare for the events and information tables featuring various St. Anthony's Hospital and BayCare services.

For more information about the events, visit SATriathlon.com. Athletes and fans can be a part of the conversation on the St. Anthony's Triathlon Facebook page at Facebook.com/StAnthonysTriathlon by using the hashtag, #StAnthonysTri.

About St. Anthony's Hospital

St. Anthony's Hospital is a 448-bed hospital founded in 1931 as a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. The hospital has a rich history dedicated to improving the health of the community by providing high-quality, innovative and compassionate care, and recently opened a new patient tower with 90 private rooms. Part of BayCare Health System, St. Anthony's Hospital is located at 1200 Seventh Avenue North in St. Petersburg, Florida. For more information visit BayCare.org/SAH.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Its mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. Anthony’s Triathlon