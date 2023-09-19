Acceldata Extends Enterprise Data Observability Capabilities into AI with Acquisition of Bewgle

Company sets new standard for enterprise data observability with addition of world class AI team

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceldata , the market leader in enterprise data observability, announced today that it has acquired Bewgle , a cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform, to expand its best-in-class enterprise data observability capabilities into AI and large language models (LLMs).

The rapid adoption of generative AI and large language models has proven the technology's impact on the future of business software, igniting a race to implement AI solutions in the enterprise. However, successful use of AI is dependent on trusted, reliable data to prevent bad outcomes including data hallucination, critical business risk due to improper data usage, and costly model re-training.

With the acquisition of Bewgle, a best-in-class AI engine, Acceldata will expand its enterprise data observability capabilities into AI and LLM pipelines to eliminate risk and ensure reliable, high quality data pipelines across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. Bewgle founders Ganga Kumar and Shan Shah, both former Google employees, will lead the AI team at Acceldata and will expand the company's observability offerings for AI.

"Enterprise data management will fundamentally change with the adoption of AI first platforms," said Rohit Choudhary, CEO and co-founder of Acceldata. "Acceldata is committed to innovation, and we are proud to welcome a team with AI expertise to build products at scale and empower enterprises to improve data observability while reducing costs and driving AI success. This acquisition propels us into the next phase of growth as we expand our product offerings into new markets and help customers achieve superior business outcomes with maximum return on AI investments."

With over 40 years of combined experience building large scale consumer and enterprise intelligence products, Ganga and Shan scaled Bewgle into a leader in AI, LLM, and natural language processing with enterprise class solutions including competitive monitoring, voice of the customer analysis, sentiment analysis, brand promotion, and customer data platform initiatives. Bewgle customers include leading companies in retail and e-commerce, expanding on Acceldata's existing leadership in the financial services, telecom, healthcare, and data-provider industries. Bewgle was backed by Ideaspring Capital.

"As the adoption of generative AI continues to grow at an extraordinary pace, we are thrilled to join Acceldata and collaborate to push the boundaries of data observability with AI-driven solutions," said Ganga Kumar, CEO of Bewgle. "We look forward to working together to empower enterprise customers to confidently innovate and drive incredible value from their data using best-in-class AI products."

