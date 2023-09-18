Oracle Transforms Care Delivery with Next-Generation Millennium EHR and Generative AI Capabilities

From bedside to the back-office, new Oracle innovations connect the healthcare ecosystem to improve patient and provider experiences

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health Conference -- Continuing to deliver on its commitment to build an open and integrated technology ecosystem that helps healthcare organizations improve patient care, optimize clinical expertise, and reduce costs, Oracle today announced several significant enhancements to its healthcare solutions. These included new cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) capabilities, generative AI services, public Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and back-office enhancements designed for the healthcare industry. To see demos of these solutions in action visit: http://www.oracle.com/health/innovation

Next-generation EHR built for the cloud

Oracle showcased new capabilities in its next-generation EHR platform focused on improving patient and provider experiences with easy-to-use, consumer-grade applications. With a modern interface and intuitive, guided processes, the new Oracle Health EHR platform will provide convenient self-service options that empower patients while reducing provider burden and administrative workloads.

For example, using a secure patient portal with advanced document recognition, computer vision, and voice services, patients will be able to provide their health data conveniently in their own time with minimal manual data entry. This includes actions such as uploading a picture of their driver's license and having that information automatically populate in the EHR or signing HIPAA compliance forms digitally. This provides both patient and provider with access to the same information while reducing redundant work and errors. Within the same portal, patients can also take additional self-service actions, such as scheduling appointments or checking on their lab results, all by using simple voice commands. For providers, taking advantage of a host of similar new features will not only save time, but also increase efficiency.

"Our goal is to deliver one of the industry's best, most functionally rich EHR systems to reduce wasted time, eliminate redundant processes, and add value every step of the way for practitioners and the patients they serve," said Travis Dalton, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health. "These enhancements are another step forward in our mission to improve the patient experience by connecting the healthcare ecosystem in a way that enables providers to deliver more efficient and effective care."

Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the next-generation Oracle Health EHR Platform will offer unparalleled performance, data security, and access to cutting-edge AI technology. Customers will be able to adopt capabilities of the platform, without reimplementation, in a modular fashion on the timeline that works best for them. Select capabilities will be available in the next 12 months.

An open ecosystem for innovation

To continue to deliver the industry's most open, interoperable EHR system, Oracle Health will be making its clinical and financial resources, such as vitals, appointments, and orders available via public Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). While continuing to comply with all regulated requirements, these new APIs will enable deeper integration with Oracle's clinical solutions and allow partners, customers, and third-party vendors to create more advanced customizations, as well as net new experiences and workflows.

With these public APIs, healthcare organizations will have an opportunity to tap into a broader ecosystem of solutions to solve business challenges and create better experiences for staff and patients. For example, an existing standards-based API allows organizations to review a list of medications a patient is using within the clinical systems. The public API will allow developers to further augment workflows to not only review current medications but also create medication orders directly within the system - saving time, improving outcomes, and eliminating unneeded cycles.

Developers will be able to access the APIs and documentation within their existing Oracle Health console. The first set will be available for developers to test in a public sandbox later this calendar year. These new APIs will join the 165+ standards-based public APIs already available that utilize the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR). Developers can also access LiveLabs today to test how they can use OCI and Oracle tools to create their own healthcare applications and connect them to Oracle's EHR ecosystem. Select APIs will be available in the next 12 months.

These announcements follow several other healthcare innovations being unveiled this week, including:

New generative AI capabilities: Oracle today announced new generative AI services for healthcare organizations. Integrated with Oracle's EHR solutions, the new Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant enables providers to leverage the power of generative AI together with voice commands to reduce manual work so they can focus more attention on patient care. It also makes it easy for patients to take self-service actions such as scheduling appointments or checking clinical information at their convenience using simple voice commands. For physicians, the multimodal voice and screen-based assistant participates in appointments using generative AI to automate note taking and to propose context-aware next actions, such as ordering medication or scheduling labs and follow-up appointments. The Digital Assistant Platform also enables patients to take self-service actions that range from using voice commands to schedule an appointment or pay a bill to getting generative AI-driven answers to questions such as, 'How long do I need to fast before a blood sugar lab test'? These enhancements will be connected to the patient portal, orchestrated to synchronously deliver updates, and follow up on actions directly to the patient. Learn more here.

Human resources enhancements: To help healthcare organizations support their complex staffing needs, Oracle is adding new AI-powered workforce management capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM. With AI-powered healthcare scheduling and EHR insights, managers can match the best suited workers to the appropriate assignment based on real-time patient and workforce data. Learn more here.

Finance and supply chain enhancements: New healthcare-specific capabilities in Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, Oracle Fusion Cloud EPM, and Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM will enable healthcare organizations to consolidate disconnected systems and automate critical processes while providing the flexibility needed to support new delivery models ranging from telehealth to home- and community-based care. Learn more here.

