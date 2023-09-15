The ICEE Company® Announces Partnership with DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together

America's number one frozen beverage brings musical franchise to life with fun, psychedelic flavors and a chance to win a trip to Hollywood

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICEE Company® today announced a partnership with the newest chapter of DreamWorks Animation's blockbuster musical franchise, Trolls Band Together. Fans of all ages can experience the magic of the movie on and off the screen with new limited-edition Trolls-themed ICEE flavors, branded cups and a chance to win a family trip to Hollywood.

Get the band back together to taste Trolls-inspired ICEE flavors that are available at retailers nationwide, including Target beginning October 1. Whether you're sipping Poppylicious Pink Watermelon, Branch's Blue Raspberry Harmony, Viva's Fantast-amazing Lemonade, Tiny's White Cherry Sparkle, or Trolls-tastic Red Cherry, you can experience the foot-tapping fun, just like your favorite Trolls characters.

The fun doesn't stop there! Fans have the chance to not only dream of the star-studded life but take them to Hollywood. From October 16 to December 15, fans can sign up for the ICEE news email at ICEE.com/TrollsBandTogetherMovie to be entered for the chance to win a grand prize trip to Hollywood, CA, along with other Trolls and ICEE swag. One lucky winner and their band members will be treated like royalty in Queen Poppy's court, winning roundtrip flights, a two-night luxury hotel stay, personal recording studio session with a professional producer, and a showstopping musical museum experience.

In addition to the tantalizing ICEE flavors, fans can keep the joy-bopping fun going by enjoying Trolls-themed ICEE frozen Tubes at home beginning this October. Available in 6-count packs at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Jewel, ShopRite, HEB and more, moviegoers can feel like a kid again with delicious cherry and blue raspberry frozen novelties. A family-sized 30-count pack will also be available at Sam's Club.

"We are so excited to partner with DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together to offer fans a new way to experience the magic of Trolls beyond the big screen," said Natalie Peterson VP of Marketing for the ICEE Company "This toe-tapping collaboration will help bring the Trolls characters to life in a new, delicious way. Poppy and Branch are both energetic and exuberant characters, which is the perfect personification of ICEE's iconic 'Let the Kid Out' feeling."

ICEE, a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF), has been a household name since 1967, establishing its own category in the food and beverage market and becoming the number one brand in frozen beverages.

About The ICEE Company

Founded in 1967, The ICEE Company is the leader and innovator in the frozen beverage industry, offering the most comprehensive frozen beverage package and service network in the beverage and foodservice categories. The brand portfolio includes ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, PARROT-ICE fruit smoothies, THELMA's frozen lemonade, and frozen cocktails. The ICEE Company is also a major service provider to the foodservice category through ICEE Managed Service. The ICEE Company is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF), and operates Service Centers throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada. ICEE is distributed globally across Europe, China, Central America, the GCC and Australia.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

About DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together

This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation's blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together.

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don't Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since.

But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Featuring Trolls' signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.

The returning cast includes Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Zooey Deschanel as Bridget; Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, the Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt as Satin and Chenille, Grammy winner Anderson .Paak as Prince D, comedian Ron Funches as Cooper, SAG nominee Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond and Emmy winning Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond.

Trolls Band Together is steered by returning director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay, and is co-directed by Tim Heitz (head of story, Trolls World Tour). DreamWorks Animation's Trolls films—2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour—have sung and danced their way to record-breaking success, earning an Oscar® nomination for Best Original Song and fueling one of the largest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company's deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA's feature film heritage includes many of the world's most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022's The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have amassed more than $16 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation's television studio is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

