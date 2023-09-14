RVshare Announces 2023 'Campies' Winners

After hundreds of nominations, RVshare reveals the winning campgrounds and recognizes them for their outstanding RV and camping experiences across the United States

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RVshare, the largest community for RV owners and renters, announces its list of winners in its annual Campers' Choice Awards, "The Campies" . Earlier this summer, RVshare welcomed nominations in six competing categories to help give recognition to campgrounds across the US. Through this program, RVshare is able to spotlight the top properties across the nation and recognize their outstanding commitment to the RV, camping and travel industries.

The annual award program's mission is to help travelers plan the best RV camping experience, while also recognizing these impressive campgrounds and their dedicated teams. This program is meant to spotlight the top properties across the nation in six competing categories.

After hundreds of nominations, RVshare is thrilled to announce this year's 'Campies' winners as:

Earlier this summer season, RVshare welcomed all past, present and future RV travelers, renters, campground owners and employees, and travel enthusiasts to nominate their favorite campgrounds in a number of categories including best luxury RV resort, best views, best family-friendly campground and more. Nominations closed on August 26, where the top finalists were then distributed to a carefully selected group of panelists to make their selection of winners. This year's panelists included a range of RV travel experts, influencers, spokespeople, editors and more in the outdoor and RV travel space. All panelists were carefully researched and selected based on their involvement and commitment to the RV and camping industry. A full list of panelists and their biographies can be found at rvshare.com/campies .

"RVshare is continuing their mission to not only help provide the top selection of RV rentals and service to travelers, but also assist travelers in designing their best camping experience," said RVshare Travel Expert, Maddi Bourgerie. "RVshare is proud to recognize, support and promote campgrounds across the country, while also offering resources and assistance to our renters who want to make informed decisions through their entire travel planning process."

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 3 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

