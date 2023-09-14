NACD Announces the 2023 NACD Directorship 100 Honorees: Lifetime Achievement Award, Directors of the Year, and the 2023 Directorship 100 List

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, today announced the honorees of the 2023 NACD Directorship 100, an annual recognition of the leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers, and influencers who significantly impact boardroom practices and performance.

"Exemplifying board leadership is a top priority for our organization, and this year's peer-nominated Directorship 100 honorees demonstrate their excellence in governance," says NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. "The accomplishments and integrity of this year's director honorees are inspiring, and we look forward to celebrating these individuals at our annual gala in New York."

The B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award is bestowed annually upon a director who demonstrates exceptional achievements throughout the full scope of their board career—including dedication to the improvement of corporate governance practices—and excellent leadership.

Public Company Director of the Year, Private Company Director of the Year, and Nonprofit Director of the Year are awarded for outstanding recent achievements in public, private, and nonprofit board service. These awardees exemplify NACD's principles of director professionalism: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards.

2023 Honorees:

NACD 2023 B . Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award: Peter C. Browning

ScanSource Inc., GMS Inc. Historic: Equilar Inc., Acuity Brands Inc., Nucor Corp., Enpro Industries Inc., Lowe's COS Inc., Phoenix Companies Inc., Nassau Life Insurance Company, Wachovia Corp., Sykes Enterprises Inc., National Service Industries Inc., First Union Corp, Henkel Loctite Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Eldorado Stone Inc., First Union National Bank of South Carolina, Industrial Microwave Systems Inc., Pelician Co. Inc.

NACD 2023 Directorship 100 Directors of the Year:

Public Company Director: Anne Schaumburg , NRG Energy Inc., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., American National Group Inc.

Private Company Director: Renée Hornbaker , Berry Corp., Ausenco Ltd., Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd., CLEAResults Consulting Inc., Stream Gas & Electric Ltd., Freeman Company LLC, Eastman Chemical Co.

Nonprofit Director: Byron C. Scott , Accuray Inc., Direct Relief, Rady Children's

Hospital San Diego, Providence Health Plan

The 2023 Directorship 100 list of honorees includes peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals. Visit the 2023 NACD Directorship 100 Honorees page to view the full listing.

Honorees will be recognized at the 2023 NACD Directorship 100 Awards Gala, a black-tie event being held on December 13 at Gotham Hall in New York City. They also will be highlighted in NACD Directorship® magazine's annual list of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve.

