Jiten Shah Named Chief Financial Officer for RSM US LLP

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the nation's leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – today announced Jiten Shah as chief financial officer (CFO) and a member of the firm's executive leadership team. Shah will succeed Doug Opheim, who has served as CFO since 2011 and in multiple other senior leadership roles during the last 30 years.

RSM US LLP logo (PRNewsfoto/RSM US LLP) (PRNewswire)

"Jiten brings the perfect combination of experience, expertise, strategy and leadership to RSM as we continue our strong trajectory of growth as the first-choice advisor to middle market leaders globally," said Brian Becker, managing partner & CEO with RSM US LLP. "His experience with multinational organizations aligns with RSM's transformation to become even more global and digital, and his leadership and commitment to developing people is a strong fit for our culture."

Shah has more than 30 years of professional services experience in the U.S. and India, including serving as CFO and other senior finance and operations roles. He has an extensive background in financial analysis and has helped shape strategy for leading multinational, multibillion dollar firms working across geographic areas and regions. He has also led transformation initiatives to improve service delivery.

"I am thrilled to join RSM," said Shah. "The firm has a tremendous culture, a solid strategy and great opportunity for growth and expansion. RSM's focus on serving the middle market makes it unique in the industry, and I am excited to help lead the firm into the future."

Shah has additional experience in international business, global currency and acquisitions, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) conversions, as well as a strong passion for mentoring and developing people.

Shah holds a Bachelor of Science in business and accounting from the University of Mumbai—India and completed the Harvard Leadership Program.

Opheim will remain a member of the firm's executive leadership team through April 30, 2024, and support Shah in the transition.

ABOUT RSM US LLP

RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business landscape. Our purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering our clients and people to realize their full potential.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 57,000 people in 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com , like us on Facebook , follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RSM US LLP