MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL STATEMENT ON CYBERSECURITY ISSUE

Las Vegas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (the "Company" or "MGM Resorts") today issued the following statement:

"MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting certain of the Company's systems. Promptly after detecting the issue, we began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement and are taking steps to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems. Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to resolve the matter. The Company will continue to implement measures to secure its business operations and take additional steps as appropriate."

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings.

