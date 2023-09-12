K&N Introduces Innovative New Air Oil Separator Product Line to Enhance Engine Performance and Longevity

Filtration Pioneers, K&N Engineering innovate a new product to add to their line of premium performance accessories

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K&N Engineering, a leading manufacturer of high-performance automotive products, is proud to announce its latest product line of air oil separators. These premium separators provide an elegant solution to protect engines and help optimize performance. With a mindset of constant innovation, K&N incorporated a large 6 ounce canister into every air oil separator regardless of application. Compared to most competitors' 3 or 4 ounce canisters, the larger capacity allows for longer service intervals for added peace of mind.

K&N air oil separators provide added protection, protecting against harmful blow-by and helping to maintain performance

K&N has developed air oil separators with built-in baffles that efficiently filter oil from crankcase pressure before recirculating it to the intake tract. K&N air oil separators effectively reduce carbon deposits from vapors in the intake manifold and valves, providing superior engine protection and longevity.

"At K&N, we have always been dedicated to enhancing engine performance and longevity through innovative filtration solutions," said Jonathan Fiello, Chief Engineering Officer of K&N. "Our air oil separators provide added protection for performance engines, protecting against harmful blow-by and keeping your engine performing as it should."

Installing a K&N air oil separator is a breeze. Designed for specific vehicle applications, these separators offer a quick and easy installation process, unlike universal systems. Most users can install them in under 30 minutes using basic tools and benefit from OE style click-in connectors. Furthermore, checking and emptying the collection container is virtually effortless, requiring no tools. Simply unscrew the base and empty the collected sludge, ensuring hassle-free usage throughout your vehicle's lifespan.

Crafted from premium materials, K&N air oil separators are built to withstand the lifetime of your vehicle, and K&N provides excellent manufacturer support, backed by a No-Hassle Lifetime Limited Warranty.

ABOUT K&N ENGINEERING

K&N Engineering is a leading manufacturer of high-performance air filters, air intake systems, and performance parts. With over 50 years of experience, K&N Engineering has been synonymous with innovation, quality, and unmatched performance. The company's commitment to delivering exceptional products has made it a trusted choice among automotive enthusiasts and professionals worldwide.

