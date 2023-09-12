Jen Pratt Joins Pega to Oversee Continued Success for Government Clients

Ms. Pratt appointed as general manager of the US government sector at Pega

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced it has appointed Jen Pratt as general manager of the US government sector. As an accomplished leader in delivering technology-enabled transformations that improve constituent experience and client mission functions, Ms. Pratt will oversee and help ensure the continued success of Pega's US government clients.

Jen Pratt appointed as general manager of the US government sector at Pega (PRNewswire)

Ms. Pratt comes to Pega with more than 25 years of professional services experience in the public and private sectors. Most recently, she was the US government & public sector emerging business leader for EY, where she was responsible for the creation and management of comprehensive solutions and service models that bring together cross-sector capabilities for clients. During her six years at EY, she held additional leadership roles including defense & national security portfolio lead, as well as US government & public sector business transformation & innovation leader. As a diversity leader, she championed efforts to create the company's International Women's Day events for the Washington DC region. Prior to EY, Jen spent 20 years at Accenture in client-facing and technology solution leadership roles in the public and private sectors.

At Pega, Ms. Pratt will be responsible for leading sales efforts, managing client relationships, and overseeing the continued successful delivery of Pega solutions to US government clients, as well as helping ensure compliance with government regulations, procurement policies, and ethical standards across the business.

Ms. Pratt graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science. She is passionate about and supports nonprofits dedicated to pediatric cancer and Alzheimer's disease, including working closely with the Student Visionaries of the Year campaign for the Maryland chapter of the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Our government clients are constantly adapting to new, disruptive technologies and industry challenges, and Pega is committed to helping them navigate these massive shifts for continued success," said Leon Trefler, chief of clients and markets, Pega. "We are pleased to welcome Jen to Pega. Her vast experience working with some of the largest government entities will further help our clients maximize their technology investments to improve employee and constituent experiences."

"Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of working with some of the world's largest brands and government entities, helping them select and implement technology solutions to achieve key outcomes for their critical business and mission objectives," said Jen Pratt, general manager, US public sector, Pega. "I look forward to helping clients leverage Pega's powerful low-code platform to support continuous innovation and achieve top-tier results for their employees and constituents."

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com .

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

Ilena.ryan@pega.com

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.