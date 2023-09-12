Jeep® Brand to Reveal Newest Gladiator 4x4 at 2023 Detroit Auto Show

Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory Interactive Off-road Test Tracks Return
- This year's Camp Jeep® track is the tallest and steepest mountain in Detroit Auto Show history
- New Camp Jeep Kids' Zone features new Jeep 4xe Power Wheels and a 26-foot climbing wall
- Ram Truck Territory test track will demonstrate the power and capability of Ram trucks
- Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory are free to auto show attendees and will be open to the public during the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, Saturday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023
Stellantis is returning to the Detroit Auto Show with a global debut from the Jeep® brand on Wed., Sept. 13, 2023. Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America, will reveal the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator 4x4 at 11:05 a.m. ET in the Jeep display. The reveal is available to watch virtually at https://youtube.com/live/PEdtFIQvoxo.
Camp Jeep
Camp Jeep will return to the Detroit Auto Show this year with new elements and more fun, including the tallest and steepest Jeep Mountain in Detroit Auto Show history, Jeep 4xe vehicles on the test track and a new kids' course with Jeep 4xe Power Wheels.
One of the most exhilarating features on the Camp Jeep track is the 23-foot mountain with 40-degree ascent / descent angles. It is the tallest and steepest mountain in Detroit Auto Show history.
For the first time at the Detroit Auto Show, the Jeep brand will feature a kids' course where kids can drive their own Jeep 4xe Power Wheels. The new Camp Jeep Kids' Zone will also feature a 26-foot climbing wall for adventure enthusiasts.
Consumers will be able to explore the track and learn more about Jeep 4xe electrification, Jeep customization/personalization, social media opportunities, concept vehicles and more. It is anticipated that more than 25,000 people will ride the Camp Jeep track during this year's show.
Off-road test drives will be given in the following Jeep 4x4s:
- Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
- Jeep Wrangler 4xe
- Jeep Wrangler 392
- Jeep Gladiator Rubicon
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk
- Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland
- Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve
Ram Truck Territory
Ram Truck Territory also returns to the show and will feature a 30,000-square-foot ultimate in-truck adventure, which demonstrates the power and capabilities of the Ram Truck brand vehicle lineup. Professional drivers will navigate attendees through the interactive course in both the Ram 1500 light-duty and 2500/3500 heavy-duty trucks. It is projected that 20,000 rides will be given.
New for 2023, auto show attendees will experience the extreme articulation capabilities of Ram trucks as they navigate around a pair of convex wedges at 26 degrees. Guests will feel the traction and experience hill descent technology on the Ram Mobile Mountain, an 18-foot-tall, 30-yard-long mountain.
Off-road test drives will be given in the following Ram vehicles:
- Ram 1500 Rebel
- Ram 1500 Limited
- Ram 1500 Limited GT
- Ram 2500 Rebel
- Ram 2500 Power Wagon
- Ram 2500 Limited
- Ram 3500 Limited
Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory are free to auto show attendees and will be open to the public during the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, Saturday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.
Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.
