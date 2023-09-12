Aridhia and Replica Analytics partner on next-generation data sharing and analytics solution for healthcare research

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Aridhia and Replica Analytics Ltd., an Aetion® company, announced a new partnership to bring to market a complete, secure, and privacy-protective data sharing solution to help organizations overcome challenges in accessing and analyzing healthcare data.

Aridhia offers a widely adopted, comprehensive, and secure data sharing platform trusted by research hospitals, the pharmaceutical industry, and global consortia. Replica Analytics is a pioneer in advanced anonymization, harnessing machine learning to generate high-utility, privacy protective synthetic data that closely captures the properties and patterns of a real, source dataset. Together, they are providing a single, managed service where synthetic data generation and anonymization capabilities are fully integrated within a FAIR (findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable) environment, all running on a secure platform.

With this new next-generation solution, set-up of collaborative analytics environments internally or for cross-company and international consortia is simplified. Data custodians have more granular control over how their data is accessed, generated, analyzed, and shared, as well as confidence in the privacy and security of the data. With fewer barriers to collaborating, they can extract valuable insights faster, ultimately enhancing decision-making and research outcomes.

"We believe the power of our partnership is more than the sum of the two parts and that all stakeholders will benefit," said David Sibbald, Aridhia's CEO. "Data owners may trust how their data is being used and can participate in the approval process, while custodians have a secure place to prepare the synthetic data with governance, auditing, and airlocks built in. Data users will enjoy shared tools and a secure, collaborative workspace where they can bring their own data and tools, too. Everyone wins, including patients."

Khaled El Emam, Replica's SVP and GM, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership's significance in addressing data access problems in healthcare research. "Access to electronic health records is vital for research, but it is often hindered by privacy concerns," he noted. "Our collaboration with Aridhia revolutionizes this landscape. With our combined solutions, researchers can now have an end-to-end platform to acquire, anonymize and synthesize, analyze, and share health data while upholding stringent standards for data privacy and security."

Aridhia and Replica's trusted research environment incorporates strong data access and sharing controls, detailed audit logs, and an array of analytics tools, all underpinned by robust privacy enhancing technologies. Users can perform complex analytics using powerful statistical and machine learning tools, as well as enjoy a comprehensive capability for dashboard and end-user dynamic visualizations from the synthetic and anonymized datasets. The solution also includes a cohort builder to select data subsets for future sharing and analysis. Researchers can select and build cohorts of interest from multiple datasets and synthesize those cohorts on demand, rapidly reducing time to gain scientific value. The combined platform recently demonstrated its effectiveness in a recent engagement and both companies are exploring other opportunities to offer this unique, single solution to clients.

About Aridhia Informatics

Aridhia helps clinical and life sciences pioneers in research hospitals, universities, pharmaceutical companies and global medical networks who want to advance their medical research and improve outcomes more quickly. Aridhia does this by providing a safe, secure Digital Research Environment (DRE) for projects of any size or scale; local or global. This is built to enable greater collaboration, knowledge sharing and access to the potential of machine learning. Learn more at: https://www.aridhia.com

About Replica Analytics, an Aetion® company

Replica Analytics Ltd. is the premier science-based synthetic data generation technology provider to the healthcare industry. The company is a pioneer in the development of unique technologies for generating privacy-protective synthetic data that maintain the statistical properties of real-world data (RWD). The company was acquired in late 2021 by Aetion®, the leading regulatory-grade real-world evidence (RWE) technology provider. Replica Synthesis software provides a full suite of synthetic data generation and evaluation capabilities that can solve multiple grand challenges facing the life sciences industry, and health research in general. For more information, visit: https://replica-analytics.com/.

About Aetion

Aetion Inc. is a healthcare analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs healthcare's most critical decisions—what works best, for whom, and when—to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc.

