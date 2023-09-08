Children's Book Brings Hope to Families during National Recovery Month

STROUDSBURG, Pa., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One in five children in the U.S. lives with a family member who has an addiction. It is this important topic that Kathi Lockwood, M.Ed., addresses in her new book, "The King and The Monster: Let's Talk About Addiction."

"The King and The Monster" is a children's book that handles the sensitive topic of addiction with compassion and hope.

Inspired by a deeply personal event—the need to explain to a close family member's daughter why her father had to leave home for a yearlong inpatient rehabilitation—"The King and The Monster" handles the sensitive topic of addiction with compassion, understanding, and hope.

"I chose a king as the main character because I wanted children to know that no one, not even a king, is immune to the threat of drug addiction," Lockwood explained. "I hope my book will help young children understand that what is happening is not their fault, and comprehend that addiction is a disease. As a disease, it is something they can avoid, thereby breaking the cycle of addiction."

It's this message that Lockwood is trying to spread for National Recovery Month by sending free copies of her ebook to recovery centers across the country, as well as local school counselors.

Consider these statistics:

The effects of substance abuse are felt by about half of all American families (Gallup).

In the U.S., about one in eight children age 17 or younger lives in a household where at least one parent has a substance use disorder (National Center on Substance Abuse and Child Welfare).

"Society needs a paradigm shift in recognizing that addiction is a disease caused by trauma, and compassionate treatment is necessary for healing," Lockwood said.

"The King and the Monster" has been well received by therapists specializing in addiction. Chelsea Markopoulos, MA, CAADC, LPC, writes "This book should be on the shelf of every addiction therapist, school counselor, and public library. I hope for the sake of families struggling with addiction, this story reaches their hands and begins a process of healing."

"The King and the Monster" is available on Amazon.com and at select local booksellers.

About Kathi Lockwood:

Kathi Lockwood, M.Ed., an Interfaith Minister, is author of "The King and the Monster," "An Adoption Made in Heaven: Amy Angel Goes Home," and "A Christmas Eve Adventure: Finding the Light of the World." For more visit BooksByKathi.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Kathleen Lockwood