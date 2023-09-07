Simplicity Welcomes Susan Cimini as the Group's Newest Partner with the Acquisition of Hancock Brokerage

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Hancock Brokerage ("Hancock"). Based in Louisiana and specializing in life insurance and life settlements, Hancock is led by Susan Cimini who becomes a Simplicity Partner following this transaction.

Simplicity Group (PRNewsfoto/Simplicity Group) (PRNewswire)

"During the process of building a thriving business, Susie has proven herself to be a leader in this industry for more than 30 years and we are thrilled to welcome her and her team to Simplicity," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "As we build the leading IMO in our life insurance channel, Susie's commitment to Simplicity will help Hancock better serve their clients. We share Susie's enthusiasm and commitment to offering products and services best-tailored to the needs of her agents and are confident that Simplicity's resources will help support her continued growth."

"If the adage is true that you are the company you keep, then we are poised for great success as we join the Simplicity Group," said Susan Cimini. "This opportunity immediately amplifies our product offering and provides our team and the agents we serve with access to new sales tools that will immediately and positively impact their businesses."

About Hancock Brokerage

Since 1997, boutique firm Hancock Brokerage has provided life insurance, disability insurance, long-term care and annuity solutions to agents and advisors. The company provides high-touch service and leading technology to help advisors develop and execute insurance, business succession and advanced planning strategies for their clients. For more information, please visit https:/www.hancockbrokerage.net.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb Alex Timeus Simplicity Group Simplicity Group P: 347-204-7181 / E: P: 201-987-7176 / E: denielle.webb@simplicitygroup.com alex.timeus@simplicitygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simplicity Group