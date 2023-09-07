See's Candies® Commemorates Founder Mary See's Birthday

To celebrate the joyous occasion, the iconic brand will be announcing exclusive deals September 9 through 16

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- See's Candies, California-based candy company, invites candy lovers and brand fans to join the celebration of Mary See's birthday. This year would've marked her 169th birthday.

Mary See (PRNewswire)

To follow along, visit www.sees.com/marysee.

See's Candies humble beginnings trace back to the American dream, when the founding mother-son duo, Mary and Charles See, embarked on a journey from Canada to sunny California in 1919.

Taking residence in a post-Victorian style home in Pasadena, CA, Mary set to work crafting confections in the black-and-white kitchen of their bungalow. Charles chose the now-iconic checkerboard theme inspired by this kitchen when he opened the first See's shop in 1921, selling Mary's delicious, handmade confections.

By 1925, there were a dozen See's chocolate shops across Los Angeles, and by the end of the 1950s, See's had expanded to 124 shops in California. Now, over a century later, See's has grown from one candy shop to almost 250 shops across America, a flourishing online store and sales in hundreds of their licensee partner locations.

To this day, many of See's confections continue to be lovingly made using Mary's original recipes, including timeless classics like Peanut Brittle, Victoria Toffee, and Chocolate Walnut Fudge.

Mary took pride in her homemade candy, and it was during See's formative years that she adopted See's longstanding motto of Quality Without Compromise.

"At See's Candies, we are proud to carry on Mary See's legacy by upholding her commitment to Quality Without Compromise throughout all areas of our business. Her remarkable journey and timeless values are the heart of our company, and we are truly honored to continue sharing her inspiring story (and delicious recipes!) with the world," said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

Here's how brand fans can partake in celebrating Mary See and her sweet legacy:

September 9 through 16 : Candy enthusiasts can indulge in special pricing on See's favorites.

Follow See's social media channels (Facebook, X, and Instagram) and check their website for the daily announcement featuring the Deal of the Day.

Enter to win free chocolate for a year with See's Mary See's Birthday Sweet-stakes.

While supplies last, See's fans are invited to purchase limited-time offerings, including: Birthday Cake Birthday Cake Treat Collection and Mary See's Birthday Bundle

See's encourages candy lovers to celebrate Mary See's birthday by indulging in eight days of wonderful savings on select treats, both in shops and online.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. American-made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to almost 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

Mary See's birthday. (PRNewswire)

See's Candies (PRNewsfoto/See's Candies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE See's Candies