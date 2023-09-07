Schneider Electric to work alongside Habitat for Humanity to build sustainable and energy efficient homes

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric announced today it is renewing its long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. Through the partnership, Schneider Electric will contribute nearly $800,000 in monetary donations along with electrical equipment to help Habitat families reduce their utility costs and make their homes more affordable, sustainable and energy efficient.

This year, Schneider Electric expanded its donation to nearly 200 products, including load centers, electric meters, and circuit breakers in support of Habitat home construction projects. In addition, Schneider Electric will donate Wiser Energy™ whole home energy system monitors and surge protectors to help Habitat homeowners manage their home energy usage in a safe, efficient, and sustainable way. Donated product from Schneider Electric this year will also support Habitat Strong, Habitat for Humanity's disaster resilient building program that promotes climate- and hazard-resilient construction that is responsive to regional risks and shifting environmental conditions.

"Schneider Electric and Habitat for Humanity, fortified by our history and fueled by our shared purpose, stand ready to continue shaping a future where dreams of homeownership are within reach," said Annette Clayton, CEO, Schneider Electric North America. "I personally have been involved in builds and know that our teams fully embrace the opportunity to transform countless lives and create thriving communities through this meaningful partnership that continues to support families."

As part of the renewal, Schneider Electric employee volunteers will participate in team builds with 30 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the U.S. and in Mexico and Canada, including five Women Build projects. Schneider Electric will also support Habitat's Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, which will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, from Oct. 1-6.

Since 1992, Schneider Electric has supported Habitat for Humanity by donating Square D by Schneider Electric electrical equipment to homes in the U.S. and Canada. Over the years, thousands of employees have volunteered with Habitat for home building projects as well as various disaster recovery efforts. To date, Schneider Electric has donated more than $51 million worth of electrical equipment and provided $12.5 million in funding to support affordable housing for Habitat families across North America.

"Habitat for Humanity and Schneider Electric have a shared commitment to building energy-efficient and sustainable homes. Schneider Electric has been a dedicated partner for decades, and we are deeply grateful for their continued support as we work together to build stronger and more stable communities," said Tolli Love, chief development officer at Habitat for Humanity International.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

