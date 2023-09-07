DR TEAL'S IS CHAMPIONING PEAK PERFORMANCE THROUGH ATHLETIC RECOVERY WITH GARRETT WILSON, DERRICK HENRY, AARON DONALD, CALEB WILLIAMS, AND MARVIN HARRISON JR.

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Teal's, a leading brand in wellness and self-care, is partnering with a diverse roster of athletes from both professional and college football to underscore the pivotal role of recovery in achieving peak athletic performance. The brand is honored to welcome back stars Aaron Donald and Derrick Henry, and is equally excited to introduce its new partners for the 2023 season: Garrett Wilson, Caleb Williams, and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and Henry, one of the sport's top running backs, have served as Dr Teal's ambassadors for multiple seasons. They are now joined by the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year in Wilson as well as two stars from the college game: Williams, a quarterback voted as college football's best player last season, and Harrison Jr., a wide receiver who is considered the top player in the country at his position.

With these partnerships, Dr Teal's aims to shine a spotlight on the importance of recovery for those who push their body to the limit. The athletes have soaked in Epsom Salts as an integral part of their recovery routines for years - even decades in some cases - to help maintain their competitive edge. Donald, Henry and Wilson have trusted Dr Teal's as part of their recovery routines throughout their professional careers.

"Dr Teal's has been my go-to recovery solution since I first started using it in 7th grade, when I was playing middle school football," said Wilson. "It's a small ritual for me, that makes such a big difference in how I recover. Dr Teal's is a vital part of my routine to help me perform on the field each day."

Dr Teal's has long been recognized for its commitment to holistic wellness through its range of Epsom salt-based products, which have become essential in the routines of athletes and individuals seeking effective and natural ways to recharge their bodies and minds. Dr Teal's believes that wellness is a way of life and that taking care of your body and mind should be accessible for everyone. That's why the brand is committed to creating accessible recovery solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with a remarkable group of athletes who truly understand the importance of recovery as an integral part of achieving peak performance," said Madie Starvel, Marketing Director of Dr Teal's. "Through this partnership, we aim to empower athletes at all levels to prioritize their well-being and incorporate effective recovery strategies into their routines."

