Xinhua Silk Road: South China's Guangzhou to hold conference on global climate investment, financing system construction

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Pearl Bay International Climate Investment and Financing Conference will be held in Nansha District of Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province during September 13-15.

Themed on "climate finance for a better world", the conference aims at serving the green, low-carbon sector by creating a diverse, international financing service system, and further promoting the development of industries related to climate change in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The conference plans to set up a main venue in Nansha and overseas sub-venues in Singapore, Paris of France, and Dubai of UAE.

Representatives from government, international organizations, financial institutions and think tanks will engage in discussions around topics such as "building the green Belt and Road", "financing empowering low-carbon technology innovation", "China's practice in climate investment and financing", and "creating an international investment and financing center".

The conference will also organize cultural exchange activities such as tours, drone performances, and "Nansha Night" and "Pearl Bay Night", providing a platform for dialogues between the government and businesses to jointly seek new paths for green and low-carbon development.

In addition, a series of activities will also be launched such as global climate change response projects collection, climate financing and industrial development report and establishment of climate investment and financing center to showcase China's practices in climate investment and financing and demonstrate China's action in responding to climate change issue.

It is noted that the conference is co-hosted by the People's Government of Guangdong Province, Xinhua News Agency, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and undertaken by the People's Government of Guangzhou City, Xinhua News Agency Guangdong Branch, and the China Economic Information Service.

