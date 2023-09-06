Nektar Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor & Analyst Event with Dermatology Experts on September 13th

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced that it will host a virtual investor and analyst event on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EST / 8:00 a.m. PST to discuss the final Phase 1b data of rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG) in patients with atopic dermatitis, the atopic dermatitis treatment landscape, and the potential role of REZPEG, Nektar's novel, first-in-class selective regulatory T-cell (Treg) therapy, in the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Nektar's Chief Research & Development Officer, Jonathan Zalevsky, Ph.D., will be presenting the final Phase 1b data and unveiling the trial design for the Phase 2b study of REZPEG in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. He will be joined by Nektar's Chief Medical Officer, Mary Tagliaferri, M.D., and by leading dermatology experts, including:

Dr. Jonathan Silverberg , Professor of Dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Director of Clinical Research and Contact Dermatitis;

Dr. David Rosmarin , Chair of the Department of Dermatology at Indiana University and Kampen-Norins Scholar in Dermatology; and,

Dr. Raj Chovatiya, Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

About the Presenters

Dr. Jonathan Silverberg

Dr. Silverberg is Professor of Dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC. He is the Director of Clinical Research and Contact Dermatitis. Dr. Silverberg's area of clinical subspecialty is inflammatory skin disease, particularly atopic and contact dermatitis. Dr. Silverberg has also been a local, national and/or international principal investigator for numerous clinical trials for novel treatments in atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory disorders. Dr. Silverberg's research interests include drug development, clinical trial design, biomarkers, dermato-epidemiology, health services research, patient-reported outcomes, comorbidities and burden of itch and inflammatory skin disease and evidence-based dermatology. His publications include more than 1000 peer-reviewed articles, abstracts and book chapters. He is an associate editor for the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, British Journal of Dermatology and Current Dermatology Reports.

Dr. David Rosmarin

Dr. Rosmarin is Chair of the Department of Dermatology at Indiana University and is Kampen-Norins Scholar in Dermatology. He is nationally recognized and serves as a referral for physicians with difficult-to-manage inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis. Previously, Dr. Rosmarin served as the Director of the Clinical Trials Unit in the Department of Dermatology at Tufts Medical Center. His research interests focus on development of novel therapeutics and investigating novel uses of established therapies, with a particular focus on chronic skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, discoid lupus, and hidradenitis suppuritiva. For his training, Dr. Rosmarin went to medical school at NYU, dermatology residency at Boston University-Tufts combined training program, and fellowship at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Dr. Raj Chovatiya

Raj Chovatiya, M.D., Ph.D., MSCI is a board certified dermatologist from Chicago, Illinois with a clinical and research focus that includes the intersection of cutaneous immunology and inflammatory disease. He received his MD and PhD in immunology from Yale and completed his residency, postdoctoral research fellowship, and MS in clinical investigation at Northwestern University where he also served as Chief Resident. Dr. Chovatiya has a particular interest in optimizing patient-centered care, understanding chronic disease burden especially in understudied inflammatory diseases, and improving care across diverse skin types. He has published numerous abstracts and manuscripts and has been nationally and internationally recognized for his contributions as a clinician, educator, researcher, and leader.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology and immunology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Nektar Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "may," "develop," "potential" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for, rezpegaldesleukin. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of rezpegaldesleukin are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) rezpegaldesleukin is an investigational agent and continued research and development for this drug candidate is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in future clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) rezpegaldesleukin is in clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) we may not achieve the expected cost savings we expect from our 2022 corporate restructuring and reorganization plan or our 2023 cost restructuring plan and we may undertake additional restructuring and cost-saving activities in the future, (vi) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vii) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

