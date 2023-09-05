Remix Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences:

Citi 2023 18th Annual BioPharma Conference on September 7, 2023 in Boston, MA

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 11, 2023 in New York, NY

UBS Biotechnology Private Company Virtual Symposium 2023 on September 20, 2023

The Remix management team will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at each conference. For those investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Remix team, please contact your Citi, Morgan Stanley or UBS representative.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com .

