Poseida Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 2:30pm ET

2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 8:45am ET

Webcasts will be available on the Investors & Media Section of Poseida's website, www.poseida.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated cell and gene therapies with the capacity to cure certain cancers and rare diseases. The Company's pipeline includes allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy product candidates for both solid and liquid tumors as well as in vivo gene therapy product candidates that address patient populations with high unmet medical need. The Company's approach to cell and gene therapies is based on its proprietary genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-Specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle and hybrid gene delivery technologies. The Company has formed a global strategic collaboration with Roche to unlock the promise of cell therapies for patients. Learn more at www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

